  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Oceans/
  5. Making Waves

Making Waves

Making Waves Tonktiti
15 Apr
2017
An innovative new theory hopes to save millions of lives from the threat of tsunamis

An impending tsunami, an enormous surge powering its way across the ocean, is a fearsome prospect. Altogether, almost half a million people have been killed by tsunamis in the past two decades, including ones created by the 2011 ‘Great Tōhoku Earthquake’ off the coast of Japan in which more than 15,000 people lost their lives, and the 2004 Boxing Day Indian Ocean earthquake, which killed 230,000 people.

Embracing the science of ‘acoustic-gravity waves’ (AGWs) – very long sound waves, which are naturally created by trigger events such as earthquakes – Usama Kadri, from the Cardiff University School of Mathematics, has studied how using underwater hydrophones to detect and read these AGWs could help give vital warnings of, and potentially even prevent, approaching tsunamis. ‘You can use acoustic-gravity waves to say that there is an upcoming tsunami,’ explains Kadri.

With the help of acoustic-gravity wave theory, you can now say where it started, the affected radius from the source, and the speed

Kadri’s research suggests that, since AGWs can travel up to ten times faster than a tsunami itself, warnings urging people to head to higher ground could, in future, be generated much sooner. Additionally, with the right transmission technology, it might even one day be possible to fire AGWs back at the approaching tsunami in a way that would reduce its destructive potential. ‘This study has provided proof-of-concept that devastating tsunamis could be mitigated by using acoustic-gravity waves to redistribute the huge amounts of energy stored within them,’ says Kadri, ‘potentially saving lives, as well as preventing billions of pounds worth of damage.’

However, he stresses that, unlike using hydrophones for detection, the technology to transmit AGWs remains a major obstacle, not least because of the vast complexities created by applying this theory to the real world, but also because of the immense energy which would be required (the 2004 earthquake and subsequent tsunami generated more than 1,500 times the energy released by the Hiroshima atomic bomb).

This was published in the April 2017 edition of Geographical magazine.

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Related items

Leave a comment

ONLY registered members can leave comments and each comment is held pending authorisation before publishing. Please login or register to voice your opinion.

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the best stories from Geographical delivered straight to your inbox each week.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth UniversityUniversity of GreenwichThe University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • REDD+ or Dead?
    The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) scheme, under which developing nations would be paid not to cut dow...
    The true cost of meat
    As one of the world’s biggest methane emitters, the meat industry has a lot more to concern itself with than merely dietary issues ...
    Long live the King
    It is barely half a century since the Born Free story caused the world to re-evaluate humanity’s relationship with lions. A few brief decades later,...
    London: a walk in the park
    In the 2016 London Mayoral election, the city’s natural environment was high on the agenda. Geographical asks: does the capital has a green future, ...
    The Money Trail
    Remittance payments are a fundamental, yet often overlooked, part of the global economy. But the impact on nations receiving the money isn’t just a ...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Oceans

Making Waves

An innovative new theory hopes to save millions of lives…

Wildlife

Borneo Wildlife Warriors: Episode 4 [video]

Aaron Gekoski continues his personal adventure into the wilds of…

Wildlife

Tracking animals: transparency vs security

Simple tracking devices have enabled conservationists to amass big data,…

Climate

Sulphur breath: tracking the emissions of volcanoes

In a new report, researchers have calculated the global emissions…

Climate

Moral Debts: the Green Climate Fund

Geographical’s regular look at the world of climate change. This…

Wildlife

Borneo Wildlife Warriors: Episode 3 [video]

The latest episode sees ‘Bertie’ enlisting in wildlife rescue boot…

Energy

Belly of the beast: energy from the earth

Icelandic engineers are attempting to harness the powerful geothermal energy…

Wildlife

Borneo Wildlife Warriors: new web series launches [video]

New video series tracks the journey of Aaron Gekoski as…

Energy

Rubber stamp: turning food waste into tyres

Newly-developed ‘sustainable rubber’, produced using recycled food waste, could one…

Geophoto

A Constant Changing Shore

This winter has seen frequent storms and flooding hitting many…

Wildlife

Europe’s ‘Black Rhino’: The culling of Poland’s wild bison

The bison, Poland’s symbol of nature conservation, already faces controversial…

Wildlife

Wolf cubs arrive in Devon as part of rewilding strategy

Wolves have arrived at a wildlife park in Devon as…

Climate

Record bay: Denmark’s amazing sea grass

An unassuming beach in Denmark is absorbing record-breaking levels of…

Energy

Eco Warriors: creating an environmentally-friendly bullet

The environmental cost of military activities is significant. Could new…

Wildlife

Nowhere to run: the wild horses of the USA

Latest figures suggest that there are more than twice as…

Tectonics

Zealandia: what is a continent?

How does the proposed allocation of ‘Zealandia’ as an independent…

Wildlife

Back to life: the world of de-extinction

Is extinction forever? While most would assume that yes, extinction…

Geophoto

The Wider View

Wide-angle photography is perhaps the best way to recreate the…

Wildlife

Remembering Rhinos

New book aims to follow in the success of last…

Wildlife

Saving the Day: koalas in crisis

With Queensland koala numbers in free-fall, a novel idea suggests…