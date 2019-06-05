Breathe easier this World Environment day with this collection of stories

Since it began in 1974, the UN’s World Environment Day has grown to become a global platform for public outreach that is widely celebrated in over 100 countries. This year’s theme is air pollution, an issue which is multifaceted and complex. Understanding the different types of pollution, and how they affect our health and environment will help us take steps towards improving the air around us.

To help celebrate World Environment Day, take a look through some of these pertinent stories from Geographical...

Gary Fuller is an air pollution scientist at King’s College London. His new book, The Invisible Killer: The Rising Global Threat of Air Pollution – and How We Can Fight Back, details the extent to which air pollution is a danger to the environment and which measures can be enacted to counter the effects.

Sea levels are rising across the globe, but along the east coast of the US this appears to be occurring at different rates, with regions in the south experiencing higher sea levels than those in the north.

Beijing looks set to welcome to its streets an innovative method of combating air pollution. There may well be ‘nine million bicycles in Beijing’, but cycling in the home of the Forbidden City is hardly the healthiest of activities. Years of intense smog means Beijing has become a focal point for the global effort to tackle air pollution.

In June 2017 Donald Trump declared that he would pull the US out of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change as he called for a new ‘fair’ deal that would not disadvantage US businesses and workers and claimed that China and India had ‘no meaningful obligations’ placed on them by the deal. Five experts weigh-in on the future of the Paris Agreement now that the United States federal government is no longer involved.

As Paris continues to combat its severe air pollution problem, the compulsory displaying of car pollution certificates may be just the ticket.

