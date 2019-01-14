Geographical switches to environmentally friendly wrapper

There’s more than enough plastic in the world. That’s why, from now on, our print magazine will be delivered to subscribers in environmentally friendly wrapping

If you’re a subscriber to Geographical, then you may have noticed something a little different about the way the February issue will arrive. Plastic pollution is now one of the most widely accepted man-made issues affecting the health of our planet. There is barely a square metre of the world’s seas that isn’t in some way affected, from floating containers and shopping bags to microbeads finding their way into the food chain via the digestive tracts of sea life.

Which is why I am very pleased to say that as of the February issue, the mailing wrapper that sees each copy of Geographical safely to subscriber doorsteps is now 100 per cent environmentally friendly.

Made from the same potato starch-based biopolymers that are used for food recycling liners, the wrapping is fully home compostable (breaking down by 90 per cent within just six months) or can be placed in either garden or food recycling containers. This is in addition to us having used fully recyclable paper stock for many years now.

A sample issue using the new environmentally-friendly mailing wrapper

Just as restaurants and food outlets are moving to ban plastic straws, and as supermarkets are slowly making the move towards plastic-free packaging on their aisles, so too has the publishing world woken up to the realisation that it’s not enough just to print stories about the need for action, we need to be putting our money where our mouth is.

Certainly we’re not the first title to switch to non-plastic wrapping, but sadly we’re also a long way from being the last. It’s therefore imperative that while we continue to provide unparalleled coverage of the fight against plastic pollution, said stories are delivered in a manner that is palatable both to the mind and to the planet.

Paul Presley

Editor