2019 National Zoo & Aquarium Photo Award winners announced

The National Zoo & Aquarium Photo Awards is a competition created by the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (BIAZA) – a conservation, education and scientific wildlife charity and the professional body representing top zoos and aquariums in the UK.
Its annual photo competition, sponsored by Wildlife Vets International, receives submissions of the 2,000+ species that are cared for in British and Irish zoos and aquariums, highlighting the conservation work that is conducted within the BIAZA zoo and aquarium community.
The competition, judged by a BIAZA representative and two external judges, is open to staff, members or volunteers of BIAZA zoos and aquariums, with the judges deciding on a winner based on content, composition and image quality.
This year’s results were announced at a special evening event hosted by Drayton Manor Zoo to mark the start of the BIAZA 2019 Annual Conference and annual general meeting. Hundreds of entries were submitted with shots conveying life in BIAZA zoos and aquariums, work behind the scenes, and animals in the wild.
Dr Kirsten Pullen, CEO of BIAZA, said of the entries: ‘BIAZA’s annual photo awards highlight not only the incredible animals visitors can see when they come to a BIAZA zoo or aquarium, but behind the scenes and field conservation work being carried out by our members. We were delighted with the quality and standard of the entries we received! I would like to congratulate our winners and thank everyone who entered the 2019 competition.’
2019 Results
Category: Life in a BIAZA Collection
WINNER: 'Nose to nose' (Two White Rhinos embracing)
By Matthew Lissimore
Taken at West Midland Safari Park
Runner Up: 'Meerkats watching a woodlouse'
By Joanne Iredale
Taken at ZSL London Zoo
Runner Up: 'A meeting in the forest' (brown spider monkey)
By Mark Eastment
Bristol Zoo Gardens
Category: Behind the Scenes
WINNER: 'Open wide!' (An African lion has its mouth inspected in Longleat)
By Ian Turner
Taken at Longleat
Highly Commended: 'Feeding time at the aquarium for a zebra shark'
By Roisin Maddison
Taken at Blue Planet Aquarium
Runner Up: 'Training time' (White rhino)
By Justine Shotton
Taken at Marwell Zoo
Category: Wildlife in the Wild
Winner: 'Nudibranch courtship' (The benthic Nudibranch perform a courtship like dance in order to fertilise)
By Tamsyn Mann
Taken at Living Coasts
Runner Up: 'Second wave' (Grey seal)
By Niall Owen
Taken at Welsh Mountain Zoo
Category: Capturing Hearts and Minds
WINNER: 'Group hug' (Family of ring-tailed lemurs)
By Ian Turner
Taken at Longleat
Highly Commended: 'In safe hands' (Family of ring-tailed lemurs)
by David Roberts
Taken at Yorkshire Wildlife Park
Runner Up: 'Mac says cheese' (Close up of a macaroni penguin)
By Sarah Blake
Taken at Folly Farm
