2019 National Zoo & Aquarium Photo Award winners announced

Winning entries include meerkats, zebra sharks and courting nudibranches

The National Zoo & Aquarium Photo Awards is a competition created by the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (BIAZA) – a conservation, education and scientific wildlife charity and the professional body representing top zoos and aquariums in the UK.

Its annual photo competition, sponsored by Wildlife Vets International, receives submissions of the 2,000+ species that are cared for in British and Irish zoos and aquariums, highlighting the conservation work that is conducted within the BIAZA zoo and aquarium community.

The competition, judged by a BIAZA representative and two external judges, is open to staff, members or volunteers of BIAZA zoos and aquariums, with the judges deciding on a winner based on content, composition and image quality.

This year’s results were announced at a special evening event hosted by Drayton Manor Zoo to mark the start of the BIAZA 2019 Annual Conference and annual general meeting. Hundreds of entries were submitted with shots conveying life in BIAZA zoos and aquariums, work behind the scenes, and animals in the wild.

Dr Kirsten Pullen, CEO of BIAZA, said of the entries: ‘BIAZA’s annual photo awards highlight not only the incredible animals visitors can see when they come to a BIAZA zoo or aquarium, but behind the scenes and field conservation work being carried out by our members. We were delighted with the quality and standard of the entries we received! I would like to congratulate our winners and thank everyone who entered the 2019 competition.’

2019 Results

Category: Life in a BIAZA Collection

WINNER: 'Nose to nose' (Two White Rhinos embracing)

By Matthew Lissimore

Taken at West Midland Safari Park

Runner Up: 'Meerkats watching a woodlouse'

By Joanne Iredale

Taken at ZSL London Zoo

Runner Up: 'A meeting in the forest' (brown spider monkey)

By Mark Eastment

Bristol Zoo Gardens

Category: Behind the Scenes

WINNER: 'Open wide!' (An African lion has its mouth inspected in Longleat)

By Ian Turner

Taken at Longleat

Highly Commended: 'Feeding time at the aquarium for a zebra shark'

By Roisin Maddison

Taken at Blue Planet Aquarium

Runner Up: 'Training time' (White rhino)

By Justine Shotton

Taken at Marwell Zoo

Category: Wildlife in the Wild

Winner: 'Nudibranch courtship' (The benthic Nudibranch perform a courtship like dance in order to fertilise)

By Tamsyn Mann

Taken at Living Coasts

Runner Up: 'Second wave' (Grey seal)

By Niall Owen

Taken at Welsh Mountain Zoo

Category: Capturing Hearts and Minds

WINNER: 'Group hug' (Family of ring-tailed lemurs)

By Ian Turner

Taken at Longleat

Highly Commended: 'In safe hands' (Family of ring-tailed lemurs)

by David Roberts

Taken at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Runner Up: 'Mac says cheese' (Close up of a macaroni penguin)

By Sarah Blake

Taken at Folly Farm