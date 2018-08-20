  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Geophoto/
  5. Fire on the Moor

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

Fire on the Moor

  • Written by  Keith Wilson
  • Published in Geophoto
Saddleworth Moor in happier times Saddleworth Moor in happier times
20 Aug
2018
With the recent Saddleworth Moor fire, it can be easy to think such landscapes are little more than tinderboxes waiting to be set alight. But there’s much to uncover if you dig a little deeper

Britain’s moorlands rarely attract much public attention. Even the well-travelled landscape photographer will express a preference for other regions and viewpoints before training his or her lens on an expanse of purple flowering heather under a hot August sun. Compared to the verdant beech and oak of England’s woods, the rugged sea cliffs of the Atlantic coast, and the high fells and mountains – of northern England, Wales and the Scottish Highlands, moors are not as immediately spectacular when framed by the camera.

However, on a hot summer evening in late June after a protracted dry spell, fire broke out on the edge of Saddleworth Moor in the Peak District National Park. Described as the largest wildfire in the UK in living memory, this and the other moors of northern England have since become the focus of national concern.

At the time of writing, the fire had burned more than 2,600 hectares (6,400 acres) of moorland, forcing the evacuation of residents and animals from more than 50 per cent of properties. With the army helping dozens of firefighters tackling the blaze, efforts at containing the wildfire were exacerbated when a separate outbreak in nearby Winter Hill, Lancashire, merged with the Saddleworth blaze to create an even larger fire front. Even though moors are a largely treeless landscape, the vast blanket of thick gorse, heather and dry cotton grass that covers much of this terrain provided plenty of fuel for an unkempt flame, particularly after one of the hottest and driest Junes of recent years.

Unknown to many is the fact that a burning moorland is harder to contain than the raking high flames of a forest blaze. As a peat moor, the Saddleworth fire burned primarily underground, unseen, before setting different parts of the moor alight. With the fire spreading through the submerged peat and reaching extremely high temperatures, simply dousing the surface with large quantities of water was not the guaranteed answer for extinguishing the blaze, as many people might have believed. Even 65,000 gallons of water dropped by helicopter on one night alone could not quell the fire’s advance across land described as ‘dry as a tinder box’. Adding to the’ difficulties was the excessive smoke generated by the blaze and fanned by warm summer winds.

Although devastating to those affected communities, the fires have served to focus wider attention to the importance of moorlands to combatting climate change. The peat found in many moors is considered a vital natural asset, serving as a carbon sink for storing carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. So, a fire as large as the one which swept across Saddleworth Moor resulted in the release of vast quantities of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. This was verified by Professor Chris Evans from the Centre for Ecology and Hydrology (CEH) who claimed that if the peat burned down to 10cm deep across the affected area of 6,400 acres in its first week, around half a million tonnes of carbon dioxide would have been released.

bilberry beeA bilberry bee

Rarefied habitat

Of course, any wildfire can have a serious impact on resident wildlife, and the size of the Saddleworth and Winter Hill blazes alarmed local wildlife trusts and conservationists, conscious that these moors support some species of flora and fauna found nowhere else in the UK. For instance, Saddleworth Moor is home to the most southeasterly occurrence of blanket bog in Europe. Cotton grass, heather, crowberry and bilberry are widespread, but the moor is also an important site for the rarer sphagnum mosses and cloudberry more commonly found in colder climates. The delicate balance of some plants to the species they support is exemplified by the rare bilberry bumblebee, which feeds on bilberry, trefoils, clover and heather found in upland areas like Saddleworth above 300m altitude. These bees are in decline and nest on or below the ground, often using old animal burrows, so the fire had potentially devastating consequences for these pollinators.

At the height of the blaze, the director of conservation for the Lancashire Wildlife Trust, Tim Mitcham, said: ‘Only the most mobile of animals escape and of course we are in peak breeding period for many.’ He was referring to ground-nesting birds such as the golden plover, short-eared owl, lapwing, ring ouzel and curlew that frequent Saddleworth and other Peak District moorlands to raise their chicks under the thick cover of heather and cotton grass. His concern was reflected in the actions of Wildlife Trust volunteers who joined wardens of the RSPB, National Trust as well as the national park to fight the blaze alongside the army and local fire services.

Tellingly, local gamekeepers from nine shooting estates in the Peak District also joined the fight – with the ‘Glorious Twelfth’ (12 August) marking the start of the lucrative grouse shooting season last week, their primary concern was for the region’s best known bird, the ubiquitous red grouse.

rannochRannoch Moor in the Scottish Highland

Future focus

Despite Mitcham also declaring that the fire-ravaged habitat would recover over time, 2018 will almost certainly be remembered as a year when the fragile ecosystem of Saddleworth Moor suffered a significant setback. As well as the flora and fauna lost, local tourism services will certainly be hit by the resulting absence of visitors. Summer is the peak time for legions of walkers, many adorned with binoculars and cameras, to visit Britain’s moors and uplands, when the long days, dry conditions, and colourful heather-clad terrain offer the best sights of the year. Sadly, for Saddleworth and much of the surrounding area that is unlikely to be the case this year.

However, moorland is not in short supply in Britain and there are plenty of other notable examples to explore, from Bodmin and Dartmoor in the southwest of England through to the Yorkshire Moors, up to the historic vistas of Rannoch and Culloden in the Scottish Highlands. For the photographer, summer offers the greatest subject potential, following the arrival of many migratory birds in spring and the emergence of insects such as the emperor moth. Midsummer marks the most colourful phase as the flowering heather bursts into shades of purple and pink, sometimes as far as the eye can see. One of the more interesting plant species to be found in boggier moors is the insect-eating sundew. Other moorland species to be encountered include lizards, slow worms and the adder – Britain’s only venomous snake. Mice, voles and other small mammals are abundant and attract birds of prey such as peregrine, buzzards and owls.

Of course, the red grouse is a favourite bird for those of us who prefer shooting with a camera and long lens. These are shy, ground-dwelling creatures with a striking bright red brow and attractive tawny and ochre plumage. Grouse aren’t easy to see – they remain well hidden within the heather, only taking flight if startled, so you must be prepared to crouch down or lie low, keep still and wait. A groundsheet may prove to be a useful addition to your kit for a day on the moor, especially as so many other species are ground-dwelling and plants rarely more than waist high.

Some photographers have succeeded in photographing grouse from their cars – a more comfortable and convenient vantage point – having driven along a minor road traversing the moor, and then spotting a grouse perched on an exposed rock or nearby fence post. These are subjects for long lens photography, and a beanbag is very handy for providing support between the lens and ground, or when rested on a car windowsill. Tripods may offer the best overall support, but in this terrain they are conspicuous and bulky. A monopod is a better choice as it still provides sufficient support and easier manoeuvrability in the undergrowth.

grouseGrouse in heather

Shaped by man

Although the Saddleworth wildfire proved highly destructive, England’s moors are no strangers to fire as many private grouse shooting estates manage the land by conducting regular controlled burnings of the heather. Like deer, grouse are raised for their commercial value, so controlling the growth of the heather is vital to the bird’s survival. Grouse like eating the fresh shoots of young heather plants, but need older, bigger plants to shelter their nests from the wind. Therefore, to create an environment of heather of different heights and ages within their boundaries, landowners carry out controlled burnings of plants that are 12-years-old or more, leaving small bare patches for new heather plants to grow. Grouse nest in the taller heather with merlin, short-eared owl and hen harrier, although there has been much controversy in recent years over the sharp decline in hen harriers in England, allegedly persecuted by zealous gamekeepers protecting as many grouse as possible for the shooting season.

Moorland may seem wild to many who walk the windswept heights, but its appearance was shaped by the actions of Bronze Age farmers 3,000 years ago, who cleared much of the ancient forest cover to create space for livestock. Today, sheep are a conspicuous presence and their constant grazing ensures that undergrowth remains well trimmed wherever they roam. In addition, the regular controlled burnings of heather for grouse shooting also helps ensure this landscape retains its distinctive form, with only the highest peaks, rock faces, scree slopes and wetter bogs truly fitting the definition of wilderness.

The lesson of the Saddleworth fire is that even a landscape as profoundly managed and shaped by man as Britain’s moors, is no less vulnerable to the underlying risks associated with the impact of our intrusion. Hopefully, if nature is allowed the time to repair and recover, photographs of the destruction will eventually be replaced by new images of an area restored by renewed growth, life and colour.

This was published in the August 2018 edition of Geographical magazine

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Related items

EQUIPMENT CHOICES

binoculars
ACCESSORY:Binoculars
Species which inhabit moorland habitats tend to be small and well hidden, so a pair of high-quality binoculars are handy for spotting wildlife without giving your position away. With their 10x image magnification, a pair of Swarovski EL 10x42s (£1,850) are ideal for making observations from a long distance. Very expensive but the optical quality is second to none.
uk.swarovskioptik.com

camera
CAMERA: Cropped sensor DSLR
A cropped sensor DSLR increases the focal length of lenses by 1.5x when attached. For example, a 300mm telephoto will have a working focal length of 450mm, saving the user from purchasing a longer, heavier model. This is ideal for photographers wanting greater magnification when shooting from a distance, such as a shy grouse peeping through the heather. The Nikon D500 (£1,650 body only) has a 20.9Mp image sensor, 153 AF points, 3.2in tilting touch-screen monitor, ISO 100–51,200 sensitivity and 10fps burst.
www.nikon.co.uk

boots
CLOTHING: Walking boots
Even on a dry summer day with clear paths, you need to protect your feet. Moorland walking usually involves plenty of inclines as well as rocky escarpments and uneven surfaces so strong boots are essential. Meindl’s new Bhutan range (£190) are as tough as the terrain of the country that inspired them.
www.meindl.de

RECOMMENDED READING

peak district
Photographing the Peak District by Gilbert & Ryan
• PhotoVue
• £27.95

9781847463487 uk
The Yorkshire Coast and North York Moors by John Potter
• Myriad
• £15.95

short walks
Short Walks in the Peak Districtby Brian Spencer
• Collins
• £6.99 

DOS and DON’TS

DO...
• Wear the right clothing. Moors are windy and often wet, even in summer, so wear a waterproof and wind-proof jacket, proper walking boots, and carry a backpack that includes food and drink as well as your camera gear.

• Keep your autofocus on continuous setting. Ground dwelling birds have keen senses and will take flight if you get too close, so you need to be able to fire the shutter immediately, knowing that your camera’s autofocus function is keeping up.

• Check land ownership and rights of way. Moors and upland may be the UK’s most plentiful inland habitat but much of it is privately owned, so check the rights of way and routes of public footpaths before setting off.

DON’T...
• Forget the groundsheet. Most moorland subjects are ground dwelling: insects, birds, and of course plants, so you must expect to lie down to get the best and closest angle to take a picture.

• Take pictures without camera support. Sharpest possible results can only be achieved by keeping your camera and lens absolutely still when the shutter fires, so use a beanbag, monopod or tripod, depending upon the setting. If you must only handhold your camera, switch on the image stabiliser, should your lens have one.

• Venture out to the moors on the 12 August! This is the famous Glorious Twelfth, marking the start of the grouse shooting season and probably the busiest day in the British game shooting calendar, so if you do make sure you know exactly where you’re going.

POPULAR GEOPHOTO GUIDES

University of Winchester

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Geophoto

Fire on the Moor

With the recent Saddleworth Moor fire, it can be easy…

Wildlife

‘Gentle giants’ urgently need conservation management

Whale sharks have been found to not travel far from…

Wildlife

High Steaks: Lone Star ticks

The Lone Star tick is spreading across North America, carrying…

Tectonics

Special Report: Gili Trawangan earthquake in pictures

Earlier this week, Indonesia was struck by a series of…

Energy

Cold Storage: cooling the internet

Efforts to reduce the energy drain of the internet are…

Energy

Forever Coal: return of the offender

Coal’s rising popularity among climate-apathetic leaders is a worrying trend,…

Climate

A feminist solution to climate change

Sharing the ideas of climate justice with a little humour…

Polar

Antarctica: Rising bedrock raises hope

Rising bedrock under the West Antarctic Ice Sheet could prevent…

Oceans

Is the Mediterranean becoming a second ‘Dead Sea’?

Officially declared the world’s ‘most overfished sea’, the Mediterranean is…

Wildlife

Could humans be good for nature?

An interview with biologist Chris D Thomas, author of ‘Inheritors…

Geophoto

50mm: the Nifty Fifty

Some may see using the 50mm lens as a regressive…

Oceans

Diving in the deep – swimming the English Channel to protect the UK’s waters

With the war against plastic gaining publicity and popularity, one…

Wildlife

Canine killers: the conservation threat of dogs

India’s booming domestic dog population is attacking some of the…

Energy

Cold sweat: the high cost of aircon

Soaring sales of air conditioning units over the next thirty…

Climate

Heat cheats

Well-meaning promises and actions don't always have the best outcomes.…

Geophoto

Fun in the sun

With the days at their longest and more light in…

Oceans

Tourism in the Mediterranean Sea causing ocean plastic rise

Tourism might be an economic pillar for many countries surrounding…

Wildlife

Smarter fish live longer

Brain sizes directly shown to correlate to survival rates among…

Wildlife

Bird Man – Celebrating the ornithologist that was forgotten to history

Celebrated author Professor Tim Birkhead provides a fascinating insight into…

Oceans

Right-strangled triangle: saving Indonesian seagrass

The world’s most biodiverse seagrass region – Indonesia’s Coral Triangle…