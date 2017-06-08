Landscape Photographer of the Year 2017 – Open for entries

Calling photographers passionate about capturing and sharing great images of Britain’s dramatic and varied landscape!

Entries for the 11th annual Landscape Photographer of the Year are now open. With a total competition prize fund of £20,000 waiting to be claimed, aspiring entrants are encouraged to submit their entries before the 8 July deadline.

This year, in addition to the main prize categories (each spilt into adult and junior titles) of Classic View, Living the View, Your View, and Urban View, the competition will also host its two traditional ‘special’ prizes:

The VisitBritain Home of Amazing Award – ‘for the photograph that showcases the vast range of experiences that the nations and regions of Britain have to offer’

The Network Rail Lines in the Landscape Award – ‘for the best image of the contemporary rail network shown within its landscape setting’

Charlie Waite, landscape photographer and awards founder, says:

“As we enter our second decade, I am thrilled that the competition goes from strength to strength and that our passion, both for landscape photography and this beautiful country, continues undiminished. Each spring, as the trees burst into leaf and bluebells carpet our woodlands, you can feel spirits lift and it is the perfect time to get out with your camera and explore all corners of Great Britain. I have been fortunate, over my ten years as judge, to see many memorable photographs from many talented photographers and am very much looking forward to seeing this year’s entries.”

2007 winner – Storm over Scroby Sands wind farm, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, England (Image: Jon Gibbs)

2009 winner – Sunrise over the Old Man of Storr, Isle of Skye, Scotland (Image: Emmanuel Coupe)

2010 winner – Winter mist at Corfe Castle, Dorset, England (Image: Antony Spencer)

2011 winner – Winter Field, Stirlingshire, Scotland (Image: Robert Fulton)

2012 winner – Condemned, Port Glasgow, Inverclyde, Scotland (Image: Simon Butterworth)

2013 winner – Mist and Reflections, Crummock Water, Cumbria, England (Image: Tony Bennett)

2014 winner – A Beginning and an End, Glencoe, Scotland (Image: Mark Littlejohn)

2015 winner – Bat’s Head, Dorset, England (Image: Andy Farrer)

2016 winner – Starling Vortex - Brighton, East Sussex, England (Image: Matthew Cattell)

To celebrate ten years of the awards, a new book entitled Landscape Photographer of the Year: 10th Anniversary Special Edition is now on sale (£30; AA Publishing) featuring over 250 images selected from the first decade of the competition. The exhibition of winning entries will premiere in November 2017.

All entries to Landscape Photographer of the Year 2017 must be uploaded through take-a-view.co.uk and the closing date is 8 July 2017. Entry fees apply.