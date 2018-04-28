  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Energy/
  5. International Solar Alliance: Turning on the lights

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

International Solar Alliance: Turning on the lights

The roof of a ‘solar kitchen’ in Auroville, India The roof of a ‘solar kitchen’ in Auroville, India Marco Saroldi
28 Apr
2018
More than two years after first being announced, the International Solar Alliance has finally held a conference

‘The sun is the source of all energy. The world must turn to solar, the power of our future.’ These optimistic words were spoken in 2015 by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during COP21 in Paris. India had just signed an agreement with then-French President François Hollande for the two countries to lead a new initiative known as the ‘International Solar Alliance’ (ISA). But what became of this bold initiative?

In March this year, the alliance finally met in New Delhi for its founding conference, some 27 months after first being formed. The heads of 23 nations and ten ministerial representatives were in attendance. At the conference, President Macron was keen to emphasise the potential significance of bringing together so many countries in this way, pointing out that the ISA should cover 75 per cent of the global population, but also acknowledged the multiple regulatory challenges that need to be overcome in the process. ‘It is not enough to look at what governments are doing,’ he said. ‘We need a new international deal with the private sector, the international public sector and the civil society as well. It is common good, and it is for the development of all countries.’

modi macronNarendra Modi and Emmanuel Macron (Image: Frederic Legrand - COMEO)

As the hosts for the ground-breaking COP21 Paris summit, France has taken an active role in both the organising and the financing of the ISA from the very start. Guest of honour at the inaugural conference was current French president Emmanuel Macron, who used the occasion to pledge a tripling of France’s original financial commitments with an additional €700million, bringing its total pledge to around €1billion. Major development banks have also pledged funds, such as the Asian Development Bank’s $3billion per year by 2020, to add to the partnerships already entered into with the European Investment Bank and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The goal of the ISA is to boost solar energy in developing countries, particularly those ‘solar resource-rich countries lying fully or partially between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn’. As well as encouraging cooperation and sharing of best practice between these countries, the ISA’s purpose is to raise funds, specifically the astonishing $1trillion it claimed was required by 2030 in order to undertake the mass deployment of solar technology required to generate as much as 1TW (1,000GW) of electricity, thereby meeting the aspirational goals of the Paris Agreement.

In the shorter term, goals include creating investment opportunities, assisting members in drafting policies to encourage the adoption of solar energy, and striving for universal access to solar-powered lighting.

In theory, the alliance covers 121 countries whose national territories cross into the tropics. The ISA treaty became open for members to join after COP22 in Morocco in 2016, with first-day signings including India, Brazil, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, the Republic of Guinea, Mali, Nauru, Niger, Tanzania, Tuvalu, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Bangladesh and Madagascar.

To date, there are 61 signatories, with 33 countries having since fully ratified the agreement.

India has hopes of being a global leader in solar power, and ever since the alliance was announced, renewable capacity in the country has leapt from 39GW to 62GW. Climate Action Tracker forecasts an additional 154 to 267GW of solar and wind power to be installed in the country by 2030, which would make India compatible with the 2ºC threshold assigned by the Paris Agreement.’

This was published in the May 2018 edition of Geographical magazine

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe to Geographical!

Adventure Canada

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    When the wind blows
    With 1,200 wind turbines due to be built in the UK this year, Mark Rowe explores the continuing controversy surrounding wind power and discusses the e...
    The true cost of meat
    As one of the world’s biggest methane emitters, the meat industry has a lot more to concern itself with than merely dietary issues ...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Energy

International Solar Alliance: Turning on the lights

More than two years after first being announced, the International…

Wildlife

Protecting Penguins - Whitley Gold Award winner honoured

The winner of the 2018 Whitley Gold Award is Pablo…

Polar

World Penguin Day

Celebrate World Penguin Day with this selection of penguin-related stories…

Geophoto

Shooting for impact and change

It takes a lot more than the latest research data…

Wildlife

The black hole of wildlife crime

NGOs shine a light on the underreporting of wildlife crime…

Wildlife

Playing laser tag with dolphins

Pioneering laser photography is being used by scientists on the…

Geophoto

Capturing the Galapagos

Annual competition looks to celebrate island life in all its…

Oceans

Aquaculture: farming the sea

Increasing interest in offshore aquaculture is dividing environmentalists

Energy

Green loopholes

Well-meaning promises don’t always have positive outcomes. Marco Magrini finds…

Wildlife

Hunting the hunters

The RSPB introduces a new hotline for reporting the unlawful…

Wildlife

Northern white rhinos one step closer to extinction

With the death earlier this week of the world’s last…

Geophoto

Taking it to the street: a guide to street photography

The essence of street photography is its raw, unfiltered, unstaged…

Energy

Cost cutting: the case for a carbon tax

For Marco Magrini, a tax on fossil fuels would be…

Wildlife

Heat rising for world’s wildlife

Half of animal species in world’s most biodiverse areas could…

Wildlife

E-rat-icating the Shiant Isles

Four-year project to reestablish safe breeding grounds for seabirds on…

Wildlife

The unusual soil-spects

First global atlas of soil bacteria reveals a small minority…

Polar

The bizarre case of Arctic ‘shrubification’

Scientists discover how shrubs are dominating the Arctic tundra

Wildlife

Culled war: Africa's complicated conflict relationship

War and conservation have a complicated relationship, with two studies…

Climate

Feeling the heat in the Arctic

Why is Europe so cold right now? Marco Magrini suggests…

Wildlife

Weed killers: endangered owls in California

Threatened Californian owls are suffering from digesting rat poison administered…