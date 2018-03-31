  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Energy/
  5. Green loopholes

Our directory of things of interest

Green loopholes

  • Written by  Marco Magrini
  • Published in Energy
The industrial production of US wood pellets is being used as a renewable energy source in Europe The industrial production of US wood pellets is being used as a renewable energy source in Europe Imfoto
31 Mar
2018
Well-meaning promises don’t always have positive outcomes. Marco Magrini finds that green paradoxes abound despite the best of intentions

We already know that all that glitters is not gold. Yet, the glittering enthusiasm expressed by big polluters when selling the adoption of biofuels as a way to reduce atmospheric CO2 – such as America during the Clinton and Bush administrations – couldn’t be more tarnished. Ethanol production has nearly tripled since 2007 and gasoline consumption is at an all-time high. And, while waiting for better technologies to turn carbohydrates into hydrocarbons, we cannot say that biofuels have been an environmental success so far either. As argued by the economist Hans-Werner Sinn, when a climate policy turns out to accelerate global warming we get a ‘green paradox’. Sinn was specifically referring to owners of fossil fuel sources, who may be encouraged by climate policies to extract more today than in the future. But there are plenty of other paradoxes.

In recent years, China has encouraged the adoption of electric scooters. As a result, huge waste dumps of rusting petrol motorbikes lie beside dumps of used bike batteries (generally shorter-lived than car batteries). Or take Germany, that has managed to build an impressive array of renewable energy sources but, after it started phasing-out nuclear power, has resorted to coal thus wiping out most of its CO2 emission reductions. With only one planet and atmosphere to share, it is easy to step into paradoxical loopholes.

Europe is the standard-bearer of climate action, in terms of willingness and regulations. Yet it has now come under the focus of American environmentalists, calling for a revision of its famed Renewable Energy Directive. Under the directive, wood ‘biomass’ qualifies as a renewable energy source. As a result, millions of tons of wood is being harvested in southeastern America and turned into pellets to be burned in Europe for electricity. ‘This will lead to long-term, landscape-scale loss of critical habitats that will worsen ongoing threats to the region’s biodiversity,’ reads a letter sent to Brussels by a group of scientists. Not to mention that harvesting trees for biomass can never be a ‘net zero carbon’ endeavour.

This is not to say that climate policies are useless or harmful. It is just to remind us that the path to a decarbonised world is long, bumpy and paved with unknowns. It must be carefully planned, continuously revised and swiftly travelled.

This was published in the April 2018 edition of Geographical magazine.

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

Adventure Canada

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    Mexico City: boom town
    Twenty years ago, Mexico City was considered the ultimate urban disaster. But, recent political and economic reforms have transformed it into a hub of...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Energy

Green loopholes

Well-meaning promises don’t always have positive outcomes. Marco Magrini finds…

Wildlife

Hunting the hunters

The RSPB introduces a new hotline for reporting the unlawful…

Wildlife

Northern white rhinos one step closer to extinction

With the death earlier this week of the world’s last…

Geophoto

Taking it to the street: a guide to street photography

The essence of street photography is its raw, unfiltered, unstaged…

Energy

Cost cutting: the case for a carbon tax

For Marco Magrini, a tax on fossil fuels would be…

Wildlife

Heat rising for world’s wildlife

Half of animal species in world’s most biodiverse areas could…

Wildlife

E-rat-icating the Shiant Isles

Four-year project to reestablish safe breeding grounds for seabirds on…

Wildlife

The unusual soil-spects

First global atlas of soil bacteria reveals a small minority…

Polar

The bizarre case of Arctic ‘shrubification’

Scientists discover how shrubs are dominating the Arctic tundra

Wildlife

Culled war: Africa's complicated conflict relationship

War and conservation have a complicated relationship, with two studies…

Climate

Feeling the heat in the Arctic

Why is Europe so cold right now? Marco Magrini suggests…

Wildlife

Weed killers: endangered owls in California

Threatened Californian owls are suffering from digesting rat poison administered…

Oceans

Into the blue

With the majority of the ocean still remaining undiscovered, a…

Oceans

Belize's blue period

Belize bans offshore oil extraction to protect the second longest…

Geophoto

Rhinos on the run

With their horns still much-prized by poachers, will the revered…

Wildlife

Narwhals: the strange escape

Narwhals show a complex response to interaction with humans and…

Polar

Follow that phytoplankton: modelling the Antarctic

The biodiversity of the Antarctic seafloor has been modelled for…

Oceans

Screen saver: eco-friendly sun protection

With growing fears over the negative impacts of excessive sunscreen…

Climate

Extent of harmful surface ozone levels revealed

Harmful ozone levels found at the Earth’s surface, or troposphere,…

Climate

Heat waves: climate change and immigration

Those concerned with external asylum applications to the EU might…