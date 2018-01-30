  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Energy/
  5. Dirty bits: the cost of cryptocurrencies

Dirty bits: the cost of cryptocurrencies

  • Written by  Marco Magrini
  • Published in Energy
Dirty bits: the cost of cryptocurrencies Nickolastock
30 Jan
2018
Cryptocurrencies might be setting the world’s digital economy on fire, but for Marco Magrini, they’re also heating up the physical planet

Among the Digital Revolution myths, there was the dream of a decline in fossil-fuelled energy consumption through a variety of reasons, such as video-calls replacing air travel. In the last 20 years though, the number of air passengers has skyrocketed, and the gigantic stream of data crossing the world at light-speed, mostly powered by gas and coal, is already emitting as much carbon dioxide as civil aviation – two per cent of the total.

For decades, the progress in miniaturisation increased both performance and power efficiency of microprocessors. Now, having approached the minimum physical limit of a few nanometre, a similar progress is mostly obtained with multiple ‘cores’, which make chips faster but also much hungrier. It is estimated that in 2016, data centres worldwide gobbled 416 terawatts per hour, one and half times the United Kingdom’s electricity consumption. It is predicted to double every four years.

Data usage has spread monumentally in geographical, technological and social senses. Bits and bytes have infiltrated almost every aspect of our daily life, and are busy taking over any remaining ones. Billions of connected devices, from garage doors to lights, from cars to medical equipment, are sending data back and forth throughout the planet, continuously. But there is something more. The explosion of artificial intelligence applications implies a substantial increase in data processing and, therefore, in energy consumption. Not only are the number of connected devices and AI-based services expected to double in a handful of years, but we have fresh examples of how the digital realm itself could get greedier and greedier.

Let’s take Bitcoin, the quintessential cryptocurrency. In order to ‘mine’ it in the public ledger called a ‘blockchain’, you need to run painstaking calculations. This is largely being carried out in China, where the energy to power the computers comes from cheap and dirty coal. One company, Bitmain Tech, keeps 25,000 computers running inside eight Inner Mongolian warehouses. The Bitcoin industry’s power use is said to equal that of three million US households. Plus there are at least 32 other cryptocurrencies out there. A few big names, such as Apple and Google, are sourcing clean energy for some of their operations. But it’s not enough. While the world keeps running on fossil fuels, our digital sustainability is in question. 

This was published in the February 2018 edition of Geographical magazine.

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    When the wind blows
    With 1,200 wind turbines due to be built in the UK this year, Mark Rowe explores the continuing controversy surrounding wind power and discusses the e...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Energy

Dirty bits: the cost of cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies might be setting the world’s digital economy on fire,…

Polar

Frozen fishing: Arctic moratorium

A multilateral moratorium prevents Arctic Ocean fishing for 16 years,…

Wildlife

A grand Antarctic sanctuary

A global campaign is underway to turn a huge area…

Geophoto

Europe’s alternative rivers

From the iconic narrowboats meandering along picturesque British landscapes, to…

Wildlife

Solving the suspicious saiga silencing

Warm and humid conditions are found to be the trigger…

Wildlife

Seabirds in danger in updated Red List

Overfishing and climate change are edging seabirds such as the…

Oceans

Harbouring information: combating illegal fishing

East African countries are sharing shipping data in order to…

Wildlife

Sofa conservation

How many elephants can you see? How many orang-utans are…

Climate

The sea floor is sinking under the weight of climate change

The ocean floor is being deformed under the weight of…

Climate

Pre-caution: a warming world

Progress on halting warming has not been great throughout 2017.…

Oceans

Coral reefs have no time to recover

Coral bleaching is widespread around the globe and as it…

Climate

No waste for Wales

Wales is the second best recycler in the world

Climate

An end to flat growth for CO2

A series of worrying reports by the Global Carbon Project…

Wildlife

The Ebola storm: apes in the firing line

While it was the impact on civilian populations that generated…

Oceans

Sylvia Earle

For Sylvia Earle there is one over-riding threat to humanity…

Geophoto

Iceland: Land of Fire and Ice

Iceland is a sparsely populated country with one of the…

Wildlife

Battle in the Baltic: Seals, birds and humans compete for food in the Baltic sea

Baltic seals and fish-eating bird populations are increasing and could…

Oceans

UN commits to end ocean plastics

The UN has committed to completely stopping plastic waste from…

Wildlife

Last chance for the vaquita

The world’s most endangered marine mammal has just been thrown…

Climate

Threatened heritage: the climate risk

Sixty-two of the natural World Heritage Sites are now at…