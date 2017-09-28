  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Energy/
  5. European countries continue to prop up fossil fuels

European countries continue to prop up fossil fuels

Coal mining is still being subsidised in EU member states Coal mining is still being subsidised in EU member states Shutterstock
28 Sep
2017
Europe provides more than €112billion (£97billion) in subsidies to fossil fuel companies

Researchers at the Overseas Development Institute (ODI) and the Climate Action Network (CAN) have found that 11 European countries (including the UK) are spending €112billion subsidising oil, coal and gas companies despite pledges by the EU and G7 countries to phase out subsidies by 2025.

The countries covered in the report are the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden and the UK. The European Union itself was also analysed.

Shelagh Whitley, Head of Climate and Energy at the ODI, says ‘this study shows how governments in Europe and the EU continue to subsidise and finance a reliance on oil, gas and coal, fuelling dangerous climate change and air pollution with tax-payers money.’

Fossil fuel subsidies are generally seen as financial measures that favour the production or consumption of fossil fuels over alternative energies such as wind and solar. Though the definition varies, it is widely agreed that stopping subsidies would be one of the most effective measures to combat climate change. The ODI’s definition includes financial support by government agencies to fossil fuel industries (such as grants and loans), tax breaks to fossil fuel companies, government provision of goods and services below market value for fossil fuels, and income or price support.

This locks Europe into fossil fuel dependency for decades to come [and] violates the Paris Agreement’s requirement to make finances work for the climate

The report also found that from 2014 to 2016, the EU itself spent €4billion (£3.5billion) a year on fossil fuel subsidies through development and investment banks and funds, ‘most of which goes to gas infrastructure,’ according to Wendel Trio, director of CAN Europe. He adds that ‘this locks Europe into fossil fuel dependency for decades to come [and] violates the Paris Agreement’s requirement to make finances work for the climate.’

Of the €112billion total, 44 per cent was awarded to the transport sector, which received €49billion (£38billion) for its use of fossil fuels. Whitley is concerned that almost half of that amount comes in the form of tax breaks for diesel consumption. ‘The air pollution crisis in cities across Europe and the recent diesel emissions testing scandal have rightly led to increased pressure for governments to act,’ she says. ‘Yet our analysis shows European countries are providing enormous fossil fuel subsidies to the transport sector.’

After transport, industry and business were the next largest beneficiaries, receiving €15billion (£13billion) in subsidies, or just over 13 per cent of the total. Perhaps most surprising is that €2billion (£1.7billion) is spent on coal-fired power, widely renowned to be the ‘dirtiest’ fossil fuel. Trio has declared this as being ‘unacceptable’.

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth UniversityUniversity of GreenwichThe University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    REDD+ or Dead?
    The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) scheme, under which developing nations would be paid not to cut dow...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Energy

European countries continue to prop up fossil fuels

Europe provides more than €112billion (£97billion) in subsidies to fossil…

Oceans

Where have all the old fish gone?

A study of various fish populations has found dramatic reductions…

Geophoto

Season of Change – photographing the harvest

The seasonal changes of September promise much photographic potential for…

Oceans

Exhausts from shipping lanes worsen lightning storms

Shipping traffic can increase lightning strikes, according to a pioneering…

Polar

Antarctica – End of the Earth

New documentary travels to remote Antarctica to unpack the complex…

Oceans

Solar storms stranding North Sea whales

The deaths of these majestic creatures had remained an unsolved…

Wildlife

Hundreds of new species discovered in the Amazon

Over a two-year period, a new species of plant or…

Wildlife

Radical Eradication: wiping out New Zealand's predators

As part of New Zealand’s plan to cull millions of…

Oceans

Sea views: mapping the ocean floor

A project to map the ocean floor is raising concerns…

Climate

Grounded – climate and aviation

Geographical’s regular look at the world of climate change. This…

Wildlife

‘Selfie’ seeking sightseers strike again

Dismay as a Spanish baby dolphin becomes the latest victim…

Polar

The Killing Joke: the dangers of laughing gas

Geographical’s regular look at the world of climate change. This…

Oceans

Fooling fish – how plastic is attracting sealife

The effect of plastics on the world’s oceans is posing…

Geophoto

The Grand Tour: photographing antiquities

Camera technology may have come a long way since the…

Energy

The Nuclear Power Struggle

The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn…

Wildlife

National symbols: the demise of iconic wildlife

Despite their high profiles, most of the world’s national animal…

Oceans

Plastic flow: can land-based pollution be stopped?

Asian countries are pledging to reduce the amount of land-based…

Geophoto

Under the sea

There’s a world of visual wonder beneath the waves but…

Energy

Sun Block: when the sun stops shining

A short, summer eclipse in America has solar power generators…

Climate

Dust up: storms and illness in North America

A dramatic increase in dust storms across the western United…