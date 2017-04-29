  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Energy/
  5. Exit strategy: farewell to coal

Exit strategy: farewell to coal

  • Written by  Marco Magrini
  • Published in Energy
Eggborough Power Station, Yorkshire, one of the UK’s few remaining active coal power stations Eggborough Power Station, Yorkshire, one of the UK’s few remaining active coal power stations Neil Mitchell
29 Apr
2017
Geographical’s regular look at the world of climate change. This month, Marco Magrini looks at the UK’s climate commitments

Bring the glasses, let’s celebrate. For the first time in history, the UK’s coal share in electricity production has slid below ten per cent. The worst and dirtiest fossil fuel on Earth – a backbone of British industry since the nineteenth century – halved in usage last year thanks to cheaper gas, renewable energy and higher carbon prices in the European allowances market. Furthermore, last week saw the UK sustain a full day without the burning of a single nugget of coal for the first time since the Industrial Revolution.

According to Carbon Brief, in 2016 the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions were 42 per cent below the 1990 level, the baseline year in climate diplomacy. It is a staggering result, although it’s worth remembering that the 42 per cent cut in emissions is just a milestone towards the goal of 80 per cent by 2050. That noble target wasn’t set by European bureaucrats. It is enshrined in British law with the 2008 Climate Change Act. Nonetheless, the world would be a safer place had all other nations performed the same way... and if Brexit weren’t on a possible collision course with climate change policies.

We are not talking about Al Gore’s recent depiction of a climate change-induced Brexit, which sounded a bit far-fetched. Instead, this climate-Brexit link is more of an admonition against unintended consequences in the future. Brexit has already got its own tinge of scariness.

Theresa May’s cabinet is widely considered to be the least climate-wise UK government since 1992, when anthropocentric global warming was officially labeled by the UN as a planetary risk. The ministerial rebranding of the Department for Energy and Climate Change into the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy speaks loud enough in this regard.

Now, with the formal separation from the EU underway, no one can tell if the UK will stick to its climatic oath once taken out from under the European flag. This is all but irrelevant, as a British walkout from the European Carbon Trading Scheme – a market-based mechanism to encourage investments in cleaner energy sources – would likely provoke its demise along with triggering a price collapse in its traded allowances. Ian Duncan Smith, the Conservatives’ European Spokesman on Energy and Climate Change, said there is a ‘serious risk’ Brexit could bring a halt to the very scheme that made Britain save a lot of carbon emissions in the last decade. Maybe we can’t raise a toast just yet.

This was published in the May 2017 edition of Geographical magazine.

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Related items

Leave a comment

ONLY registered members can leave comments and each comment is held pending authorisation before publishing. Please login or register to voice your opinion.

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth UniversityUniversity of GreenwichThe University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • REDD+ or Dead?
    The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) scheme, under which developing nations would be paid not to cut dow...
    The true cost of meat
    As one of the world’s biggest methane emitters, the meat industry has a lot more to concern itself with than merely dietary issues ...
    Long live the King
    It is barely half a century since the Born Free story caused the world to re-evaluate humanity’s relationship with lions. A few brief decades later,...
    London: a walk in the park
    In the 2016 London Mayoral election, the city’s natural environment was high on the agenda. Geographical asks: does the capital has a green future, ...
    The Money Trail
    Remittance payments are a fundamental, yet often overlooked, part of the global economy. But the impact on nations receiving the money isn’t just a ...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Energy

Exit strategy: farewell to coal

Geographical’s regular look at the world of climate change. This…

Climate

Research Blog: the Tropics and El Niño part 2

Was last year’s El Niño a practice run for future…

Wildlife

Borneo Wildlife Warriors: Episode 6 [video]

The continuing adventures of Aaron Gekoski as he joins the…

Geophoto

Royal Photographic Society call for bursary entries

What do Ethiopia’s ‘church forests’, the incipient HS2 high-speed rail…

Wildlife

Borneo Wildlife Warriors: Episode 5 [video]

Aaron Gekoski continues working alongside the Wildlife Rescue Unit

Geophoto

The Camera in your Pocket

Today, the camera is regarded as an essential smartphone feature.…

Oceans

Making Waves

An innovative new theory hopes to save millions of lives…

Wildlife

Borneo Wildlife Warriors: Episode 4 [video]

Aaron Gekoski continues his personal adventure into the wilds of…

Wildlife

Tracking animals: transparency vs security

Simple tracking devices have enabled conservationists to amass big data,…

Climate

Sulphur breath: tracking the emissions of volcanoes

In a new report, researchers have calculated the global emissions…

Climate

Moral Debts: the Green Climate Fund

Geographical’s regular look at the world of climate change. This…

Wildlife

Borneo Wildlife Warriors: Episode 3 [video]

The latest episode sees ‘Bertie’ enlisting in wildlife rescue boot…

Energy

Belly of the beast: energy from the earth

Icelandic engineers are attempting to harness the powerful geothermal energy…

Wildlife

Borneo Wildlife Warriors: new web series launches [video]

New video series tracks the journey of Aaron Gekoski as…

Energy

Rubber stamp: turning food waste into tyres

Newly-developed ‘sustainable rubber’, produced using recycled food waste, could one…

Geophoto

A Constant Changing Shore

This winter has seen frequent storms and flooding hitting many…

Wildlife

Europe’s ‘Black Rhino’: The culling of Poland’s wild bison

The bison, Poland’s symbol of nature conservation, already faces controversial…

Wildlife

Wolf cubs arrive in Devon as part of rewilding strategy

Wolves have arrived at a wildlife park in Devon as…

Climate

Record bay: Denmark’s amazing sea grass

An unassuming beach in Denmark is absorbing record-breaking levels of…

Energy

Eco Warriors: creating an environmentally-friendly bullet

The environmental cost of military activities is significant. Could new…