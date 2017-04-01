  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Energy/
  5. Belly of the beast: energy from the earth

Belly of the beast: energy from the earth

Belly of the beast: energy from the earth Shutterstock
01 Apr
2017
Icelandic engineers are attempting to harness the powerful geothermal energy of magma

Imagine for a second that you are magma, minding your own business at around 1,000°C, three to four miles underground. Over the course of the next six months, what begins as a distant scratching becomes a racket, as a drill burrows nearer, stopping before it hits your magma chamber.

That is what has happened to a volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland. Since August 2016, researchers at the Iceland Deep Drilling Project (IDDP) have been cutting deeper into a volcano than ever before, creating the world’s hottest borehole. In January, the project stopped digging when drill sensors picked up ‘supercritical’ pressures and temperatures at around 430°C. Under such conditions, water has the properties of both a solid and a liquid, but is ten times more powerful than regular steam when it comes to energy generation.

Their success, which the engineers described as a ‘significant milestone in the geothermal industry,’ was an explorative mission collecting core samples and testing temperatures. It is, however, part of an ongoing attempt to use the intense heat energy of magma. ‘If the best outcome is that the well can be used for highly efficient energy production,’ they write, ‘it would open new dimensions in geothermal utilisation.’ In theory, once a well is established, water could be poured in, heated to supercritical levels, and used to generate enough energy to power 50,000 homes.

It’s not the first time engineers have drilled towards magma. In 2009, the IDDP bored two kilometres down into Iceland’s Krafla geothermal field and unexpectedly struck a magma reservoir. At the time, the well was the most powerful ever drilled and was used to create superheated steam until it suffered corrosion problems in 2012. The new Reykjanes borehole breaks the record in depth and for its potential power.

If the project succeeds, it could result in opportunities for other volcanic nations. The team concludes:

If deep supercritical wells, here and elsewhere in the world, can produce more power than conventional geothermal wells, fewer wells would be needed to produce the same power output, leading to less environmental impact and improved economics

This was published in the April 2017 edition of Geographical magazine.

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Related items

Leave a comment

ONLY registered members can leave comments and each comment is held pending authorisation before publishing. Please login or register to voice your opinion.

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the best stories from Geographical delivered straight to your inbox each week.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth UniversityUniversity of GreenwichThe University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • REDD+ or Dead?
    The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) scheme, under which developing nations would be paid not to cut dow...
    The true cost of meat
    As one of the world’s biggest methane emitters, the meat industry has a lot more to concern itself with than merely dietary issues ...
    Long live the King
    It is barely half a century since the Born Free story caused the world to re-evaluate humanity’s relationship with lions. A few brief decades later,...
    London: a walk in the park
    In the 2016 London Mayoral election, the city’s natural environment was high on the agenda. Geographical asks: does the capital has a green future, ...
    The Money Trail
    Remittance payments are a fundamental, yet often overlooked, part of the global economy. But the impact on nations receiving the money isn’t just a ...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Climate

Moral Debts: the Green Climate Fund

Geographical’s regular look at the world of climate change. This…

Wildlife

Borneo Wildlife Warriors: Episode 3 [video]

The latest episode sees ‘Bertie’ enlisting in wildlife rescue boot…

Energy

Belly of the beast: energy from the earth

Icelandic engineers are attempting to harness the powerful geothermal energy…

Wildlife

Borneo Wildlife Warriors: new web series launches [video]

New video series tracks the journey of Aaron Gekoski as…

Energy

Rubber stamp: turning food waste into tyres

Newly-developed ‘sustainable rubber’, produced using recycled food waste, could one…

Geophoto

A Constant Changing Shore

This winter has seen frequent storms and flooding hitting many…

Wildlife

Europe’s ‘Black Rhino’: The culling of Poland’s wild bison

The bison, Poland’s symbol of nature conservation, already faces controversial…

Wildlife

Wolf cubs arrive in Devon as part of rewilding strategy

Wolves have arrived at a wildlife park in Devon as…

Climate

Record bay: Denmark’s amazing sea grass

An unassuming beach in Denmark is absorbing record-breaking levels of…

Energy

Eco Warriors: creating an environmentally-friendly bullet

The environmental cost of military activities is significant. Could new…

Wildlife

Nowhere to run: the wild horses of the USA

Latest figures suggest that there are more than twice as…

Tectonics

Zealandia: what is a continent?

How does the proposed allocation of ‘Zealandia’ as an independent…

Wildlife

Back to life: the world of de-extinction

Is extinction forever? While most would assume that yes, extinction…

Geophoto

The Wider View

Wide-angle photography is perhaps the best way to recreate the…

Wildlife

Remembering Rhinos

New book aims to follow in the success of last…

Wildlife

Saving the Day: koalas in crisis

With Queensland koala numbers in free-fall, a novel idea suggests…

Climate

Cows matter: methane, the forgotten emission

Geographical’s regular look at the world of climate change. This…

Tectonics

Boom time: predicting Iceland's volcanoes

Fears that volcano eruptions in Iceland are set to regularly…

Oceans

An interactive journey to the bottom of the sea

Now we can all experience diving to the deepest point…

Wildlife

Meet the Trump moth

The new President of the United States has a namesake…