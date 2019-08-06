  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Climate/
  5. Bitcoin’s massive carbon footprint

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

Bitcoin’s massive carbon footprint

Bitcoin’s massive carbon footprint
06 Aug
2019
The environmental impact of Bitcoin is higher than its virtual nature might suggest

On Friday 21 June, Facebook announced the launch of its own cryptocurrency. Over the course of the same weekend the price of the best-known cryptocurrency – Bitcoin – soared, rising above $11,000. At around the same time as these headlines were causing a stir, a group of researchers at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) released the most comprehensive analysis of the environmental impact of Bitcoin to date. They concluded that the use of the currency releases around 22 megatons of CO2 emissions annually – comparable to the total emissions of cities such as Hamburg or Las Vegas.

Keep an eye on the world
signup buttonGet Geographical’s latest news delivered straight to your inbox every Friday, plus a collection of free eBooks on the subjects that matter to you!

Bitcoin may be a virtual currency but using it is energy intensive. Simply put, for a Bitcoin transfer to take place, a piece of hardware called an ‘application specific integrated circuit’ (ASIC) has to solve a mathematical puzzle. This process is known as Bitcoin mining and can take place on a huge scale in cryptocurrency ‘farms’ where hundreds of ASICs solve riddles at the same time. Crucially, this uses a great deal of computing capacity. The TUM researchers set out to determine exactly how this translates to electricity usage and the resulting impact on carbon emissions.

Christian Stoll, who conducts research at both TUM and MIT, explains that there are two major differences between this new study and previous attempts to quantify carbon emissions from Bitcoin. Firstly, the researchers were able to analyse the efficiency of the actual ASIC devices used to carry out mining, something that could previously only be guessed at. They were helped by the fact that the three Chinese companies which control the ASIC market are all planning to launch on the stock market and have had to put previously secret information into the public domain as a result.

BitcoinA single ASIC unit used for 'mining' bitcoin and, top, a small part of an ASIC farm

‘To determine the electricity consumption in the network you need to know the efficiency of the mining devices that are out there,’ says Stoll. ‘Using the IPO filings of the three major hardware companies we could calculate a pretty accurate number for the efficiency of the hardware that miners actually use.’ Through this analysis the researchers determined the annual electricity consumption of Bitcoin, as of November 2018, to be about 46TWh, equivalent to that of the entirety of Portugal. As of this issue going to print, if Bitcoin were a country, it would be the 43rd largest consumer of electricity, sitting just above Switzerland.

The second aspect of the study involved determining how much CO2 is emitted as a result of this electricity consumption. ‘We used IP addresses to calculate a geographic footprint of where mining takes place,’ explains Stoll. ‘Depending on the location of where you mine, your electricity is rather clean or rather dirty.’ The team localised 68 per cent of the Bitcoin network computing power in Asian countries, 17 per cent in European countries, and 15 per cent in North America. It then linked this data with statistics on the carbon intensity of power generation in the countries involved to reach the overall figure of around 22 megatons of annual CO2 emissions.

This analysis of Bitcoin carbon emissions is the start of a much wider project. The blockchain technology that powers cryptocurrencies has multiple uses – money transfers, digital voting and medical record keeping are all areas where it might be used in the future. The next step is therefore to track the wider environmental impact of this potentially widespread technology.

In other news: Cambridge University have created the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index which tracks Bitcoin network power every 30 seconds: https://www.cbeci.org/

This was published in the August 2019 edition of Geographical magazine

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our weekly newsletter and get a free collection of eBooks!

geo line break v3

Related items

Subscribe and Save!

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

geo line break v3

LATEST STORIES

geo line break v3

University of Winchester

geo line break v3

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Derby

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Climate

Bitcoin’s massive carbon footprint

The environmental impact of Bitcoin is higher than its virtual…

Geophoto

Reportage and street photography

With a camera in everyone’s pocket, the once rarified world…

Climate

[From the Geographical Archive] James Lovelock – the man who connected the Earth

The idea of the Earth as a self-regulating, living organism…

Oceans

European Commission imposes emergency fishing ban to save Baltic cod

A temporary fishing ban has been imposed by the European…

Climate

Does humanity now have the go-ahead to block out the sun?

The fight to save the planet takes off

Wildlife

Hippo excrement is vital for life in rivers

A look at the contribution of hippos to the savannah…

Wildlife

Wildlife app helping children build a species database

The new app encourages young children to connect with the…

Energy

These scientists have invented a solar panel that works at night

A type of panel has been invented that can generate…

Tectonics

Off the Scale: How the latest tech is cracking the earthquake code

In the 4th century BC, Aristotle proposed that earthquakes were…

Climate

UK Environmental experts declare a climate emergency

The Chartered Institution of Water and Environmental Management pledges to achieve net…

Tectonics

[From the Geographical Archive] Reporting on earthquakes in 1940

Earthquakes from time immemorial have attracted the attention of the…

Tectonics

The day the Himalaya shook

A planned kayaking expedition in Nepal took on a whole…

Wildlife

Lost tree species unexpectedly re-discovered in Indonesia

Tectonics

Are nuclear reactors at risk from earthquakes?

Scientists from Bristol University are working in conjunction with EDF…

Tectonics

[From the Geographical Archive] The man who loved earthquakes

In the 1930s, Charles Richter developed a simple scale for…

Tectonics

The San Andreas Fault may be linked to others – which could make the next earthquake worse

Models suggest that far from ending at the Imperial Valley,…

Tectonics

Why earthquakes at mid-ocean ridges are more common at low-tide

Researchers at Colombia University have answered a question that has…

Tectonics

Earthquakes: How prepared is San Francisco?

How prepared can any government or city be against a…

Tectonics

Cartograms: sixteen years of major earthquakes

Benjamin Hennig creates a series of cartograms to demonstrate the…

Wildlife

Singing seals open new research avenues

Could grey seals singing Twinkle Twinkle Little Star help develop…