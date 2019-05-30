  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Climate/
  5. Out of sync: The impact of the UK’s earlier spring

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

Out of sync: The impact of the UK’s earlier spring

Out of sync: The impact of the UK’s earlier spring
30 May
2019
A 50-year look at the activity of aphids, moths, butterflies and birds has revealed some surprising aspects of the UK’s ever-earlier spring

It’s no secret that spring is now starting earlier, but exactly how, why and where this is happening is a much more complex question. Using 50 years worth of observations of UK aphids, moths, butterflies and birds (researchers first began to track these species in earnest in the 1960s), a group of researchers led by Dr James Bell of the Rothamsted Insect Survey, has tried to answer some of these questions.

On the one hand, the results confirm current understanding. The study reveals that aphids, moths and butterflies are now flying much earlier than in the mid-20th century and that birds are laying eggs earlier. This early awakening isn’t uniform across species however and the degree of change varies depending on location and habitat. As a result, the researchers have warned that wildlife could get ‘out of sync’ with the life cycles of other species that they rely on for food. Previous research has already demonstrated that secondary consumers (for example some birds) are less sensitive to climate change than the primary producers and consumers they feed on (such as insects and plants), highlighting the potentially desynchronising effect of these changes.

Some of this variation in behaviour is related to differences in the species themselves – moths which turn from caterpillars to flying adults earlier in the year seemed to be more responsive to climate change than those which change later. In other cases, geographical location is key. Spring activity generally occurred later in the north of the country, though the specifics varied from species to species. While butterflies appeared to become active earlier in the warmer, wetter west than in the colder, drier east, the opposite scenario appeared to be true for birds laying eggs.

Other findings were much more surprising. Agricultural habitats saw activity by birds and butterflies occur later than in other areas. The theory is that this is likely to be a product of changes in management practice or another effect unrelated to global warming, such as reduced food sources. In addition, woodland habitats, which are thought to offer animals a more stable climate due their canopy cover, and which researchers hoped might present a ‘buffer’ to climate change, did not appear to do so.

It is this finding in particular that concerns scientists. ‘We should see some sort of buffering by the woodland that would protect them against the advances of temperature, but actually we don’t see that,’ explains Dr Bell. ‘We have to conjecture that even though woodlands are stable micro-climates, they too are advancing at the same rate.’ Though further data collection and research now needs to take place, to establish exactly why this is the case, the outcome seems clear. ‘The implication is that wherever their niche, all species are at greater risk than previously thought,’ says Bell.

 This was published in the June 2019 edition of Geographical magazine

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our weekly newsletter and get a free collection of eBooks!

geo line break v3

Related items

Subscribe and Save!

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly newsletter today and get a FREE eBook collection!

LATEST STORIES

geo line break v3

University of Winchester

geo line break v3

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Derby

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Climate

Out of sync: The impact of the UK’s earlier spring

A 50-year look at the activity of aphids, moths, butterflies…

Geophoto

Chalking-up: photographing the white cliffs

The British Isles are packed with natural landmarks that serve…

Geophoto

Sony Award winners heading out on tour

The prestigious photography awards to go on display in some…

Tectonics

Turkey’s slow-motion earthquake

The discovery of a slow-motion earthquake near Istanbul, which took…

Oceans

California’s marine heatwave saw animals move north, and some are there to stay

The 2014 to 2016 marine heatwave, which took place off…

Climate

Is hydrogen fuel the future of transport?

Marco Magrini discovers that hydrogen is back, but hopefully not…

Wildlife

Fishing, hunting, cracking: chimp behaviour and humans

 A ten-year analysis of chimpanzees has revealed that the presence…

Wildlife

Reintroducing pine martens: the cautious approach

The return of the pine marten to UK forests has…

Energy

What to do with excess wind energy

A project in Orkney is converting excess wind energy into…

Geophoto

Photographing mountains in Spring

Mountains provide a dramatic sight at the best of times,…

Wildlife

Discovery of new disease adds to threats facing UK hares

A surge in reports of dead hares has resulted in…

Oceans

The case against octopus farming

Four scientists have banded together to make the case against the farming of octopuses, arguing…

Climate

Global oil consumption is still climbing

As planetary oil consumption hits the 100-million-barrel mark Marco Magrini…

Oceans

Solomon Islands still at threat from oil spill

A ship that ran aground early in February has been…

Wildlife

Humpback whales based miles apart share songs

Two whale populations on either side of the African continent…

Geophoto

The ideas of March

March traditionally heralds the beginning of spring, a time of…

Wildlife

Crazier than Fiction: the Elephant Rangers of Laos

An innovative project to utilise Laos’ elephant experts in service…

Polar

Humans take up sensitive ice-free land on Antarctica

Despite common belief that Antarctica is vastly uninhabited, humans are…

Wildlife

Javan rhinos could be wiped out if another tsunami hits

Javan rhinos survived the recent Krakatoa tsunami, but the species…

Energy

The terrifying cost of scrapping the world’s ageing oil and gas rigs

As the world turns away from fossil fuels, one question…