  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Climate/
  5. Is hydrogen fuel the future of transport?

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

Is hydrogen fuel the future of transport?

  • Written by  Marco Magrini
  • Published in Climate
Is hydrogen fuel the future of transport?
13 May
2019
Marco Magrini discovers that hydrogen is back, but hopefully not with a bang

Fifteen years ago, I proudly roamed around Reykjavík riding a hydrogen-powered bus. Jeremy Rifkin had just published his book, The Hydrogen Economy, in which the lightest of the elements was forecast to become the solution to our planet’s scalding problem. It was clear that hydrogen was not really an energy source; it is a flammable gas; it must be extracted from methane or water (thus emitting carbon or requiring lots of energy); and it must be stored in special tanks to prevent the smallest atom from slipping away. But for many, hydrogen was the future.

Fifteen years later, in Reykjavík hydrogen buses are no more. One currently resides in the Transportation Museum. The others were scrapped. The world's first hydrogen filling station is still there, without much to do. It looks like an epitaph over the hydrogen economy’s grave.

But don’t write off hydrogen so soon. In 1783, Antoine Lavoisier gave hydrogen its name: ‘water generator’. There is certainly enough H2O on Earth to provide plenty of hydrogen, yet more than 99 per cent of it is saline and thus capable of corroding in minutes the electrodes used in electrolysis (the process for separating the H2 from the O). Now, scientists at Stanford University have developed a new metal coating which makes electrodes withstand those harsh chemical reactions. All the water in the world will potentially be available for making hydrogen. Researchers in Belgium, meanwhile, have recently announced the development of a solar-powered machine that can reap hydrogen from moisture in the air. They claim their device, which has taken ten years to develop, can serve up to 250 litres of hydrogen per day.

A new paper in Nature Energy claims that ‘renewable hydrogen’ (quite a misnomer, intended to define renewable energy-fuelled electrolysis) is already cost-competitive thanks to a relevant fall in wind energy price. While Reykjavík won’t dust off its buses any time soon, hydrogen without any carbon fingerprint would be a boon for several industrial applications. Not to mention for the planet.

In mid-March, China announced a proposal to develop a network of hydrogen refuelling stations. In Japan, Toyota and Honda are selling hydrogen powered cars and are teaming up to increase the number of stations across the country.

Maybe a full hydrogen economy will never happen. Still, the monumental energy switch we call ‘decarbonisation’ will require as many allies as we can recruit. Hydrogen can definitely be a powerful one.

This was published in the May 2019 edition of Geographical magazine

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our weekly newsletter and get a free collection of eBooks!

geo line break v3

Related items

Subscribe and Save!

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly newsletter today and get a FREE eBook collection!

LATEST STORIES

geo line break v3

University of Winchester

geo line break v3

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Derby

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Climate

Is hydrogen fuel the future of transport?

Marco Magrini discovers that hydrogen is back, but hopefully not…

Wildlife

Fishing, hunting, cracking: chimp behaviour and humans

 A ten-year analysis of chimpanzees has revealed that the presence…

Wildlife

Reintroducing pine martens: the cautious approach

The return of the pine marten to UK forests has…

Energy

What to do with excess wind energy

A project in Orkney is converting excess wind energy into…

Geophoto

Photographing mountains in Spring

Mountains provide a dramatic sight at the best of times,…

Wildlife

Discovery of new disease adds to threats facing UK hares

A surge in reports of dead hares has resulted in…

Oceans

The case against octopus farming

Four scientists have banded together to make the case against the farming of octopuses, arguing…

Climate

Global oil consumption is still climbing

As planetary oil consumption hits the 100-million-barrel mark Marco Magrini…

Oceans

Solomon Islands still at threat from oil spill

A ship that ran aground early in February has been…

Wildlife

Humpback whales based miles apart share songs

Two whale populations on either side of the African continent…

Geophoto

The ideas of March

March traditionally heralds the beginning of spring, a time of…

Wildlife

Crazier than Fiction: the Elephant Rangers of Laos

An innovative project to utilise Laos’ elephant experts in service…

Polar

Humans take up sensitive ice-free land on Antarctica

Despite common belief that Antarctica is vastly uninhabited, humans are…

Wildlife

Javan rhinos could be wiped out if another tsunami hits

Javan rhinos survived the recent Krakatoa tsunami, but the species…

Energy

The terrifying cost of scrapping the world’s ageing oil and gas rigs

As the world turns away from fossil fuels, one question…

Geophoto

Winners: Outdoor Photographer of the Year 2018

The winners of the Outdoor Photographer of the Year 2018…

Climate

Protecting Florida without saying ‘climate change’

New legislation in Florida aims to solve various environmental issues,…

Polar

Updating the world’s magnetic model as the North Pole moves

The world’s magnetic model is getting an early update, as…

Climate

Grappling with climanomics in a warmer world

Marco Magrini looks at the financial pressures spilling out into the…

Geophoto

Photographing the night sky

Few sights are more dramatic than a star-filled sky at…