  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Climate/
  5. Volcanic eruptions enhance ozone loss

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

Volcanic eruptions enhance ozone loss

  • Written by  Chris Fitch
  • Published in Climate
Volcanic eruptions enhance ozone loss
28 Sep
2018
The ongoing recovery of the planet’s ozone layer is being significantly affected by volcanic eruptions

Thanks to the 1987 Montreal Protocol that banned the production of ozone-depleting chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), global efforts to prevent the depletion of the planet’s ozone layer have been surprisingly successful. Although a full recovery isn’t expected until the middle of the century, the ozone layer is now gradually replenishing, and the infamous ozone hole above Antarctica is slowly closing. However, new evidence underlines how the world’s volcanoes are hindering humanity’s efforts.

‘It’s important to recognise that volcanoes do not themselves destroy ozone, but rather enhance human-caused ozone loss,’ explains Catherine Wilka, from the Department of Earth, Atmospheric, and Planetary Sciences at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. When a volcano erupts, she explains, sulphuric acid particles are released. These cause chlorine in the stratosphere – such as that released by CFCs – to convert into a form where it is capable of destroying ozone.

Wilka and colleagues used climate model simulations to calculate the extent to which major volcanic eruptions have affected the ozone layer. The eruption of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines in 1991 is a standout example from 1979-1998, when the ejected particles significantly escalated ozone depletion. From 1999 onwards, eruptions haven’t further harmed the layer but they have slowed its recovery. This indicates that it will be during periods of minimal volcanic activity that the Protocol will have the most impact in significantly repairing the ozone layer.

‘We had a particularly quiet period from the mid 1990s to about 2004, and have had a few moderate size eruptions since then,’ recalls Wilka. ‘When we calculate ozone recovery trends since 1998, the recovery is flatter than it would be if we’d had a volcanically active period in the early 2000s and a quiet period right now. That doesn’t mean the ozone layer isn’t recovering: it means that the recovery due to decreasing stratospheric chlorine will take longer to emerge from the natural variability. However, it’s important to stress that the ozone layer will continue to recover throughout the 21st century as long as we adhere to the Montreal Protocol, regardless of volcanic eruptions.’

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe to Geographical!

University of Winchester

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Derby

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Human Game – Tackling football’s ‘slave trade’
    Few would argue with football’s position as the world’s number one sport. But as Mark Rowe discovers, this global popularity is masking a sinister...
    Essential oil?
    Palm oil is omnipresent in global consumption. But in many circles it is considered the scourge of the natural world, for the deforestation and habita...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    The true cost of meat
    As one of the world’s biggest methane emitters, the meat industry has a lot more to concern itself with than merely dietary issues ...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Climate

Volcanic eruptions enhance ozone loss

The ongoing recovery of the planet’s ozone layer is being…

Oceans

Cleanup system launched in the North Pacific

The Ocean Cleanup has launched System 001, a floating barrier…

Nature

Fighting back: How plants respond to wounds

New videos reveal how plants respond to wounds, sending forth…

Geophoto

Water, water… everywhere?

The recent heatwave had everyone longing for a drop of…

Wildlife

Horseshoe crabs: Blood in the water

The demand for horseshoe crab blood – vital for testing…

Climate

Time lapse

One of the problems in getting accurate climate science out…

Wildlife

Carnivore uproar: Italian wolves

Italy is divided over the future of its wolves and…

Energy

Tidal energy: the silent giants of the Pentland Firth

A Scottish tidal power project in the Pentland Firth has…

Oceans

Bringing sand to the beach

The world’s first full global analysis of beaches reveals the…

Geophoto

Fire on the Moor

With the recent Saddleworth Moor fire, it can be easy…

Wildlife

‘Gentle giants’ urgently need conservation management

Whale sharks have been found to not travel far from…

Wildlife

High Steaks: Lone Star ticks

The Lone Star tick is spreading across North America, carrying…

Tectonics

Special Report: Gili Trawangan earthquake in pictures

Earlier this week, Indonesia was struck by a series of…

Energy

Cold Storage: cooling the internet

Efforts to reduce the energy drain of the internet are…

Energy

Forever Coal: return of the offender

Coal’s rising popularity among climate-apathetic leaders is a worrying trend,…

Climate

A feminist solution to climate change

Sharing the ideas of climate justice with a little humour…

Polar

Antarctica: Rising bedrock raises hope

Rising bedrock under the West Antarctic Ice Sheet could prevent…

Oceans

Is the Mediterranean becoming a second ‘Dead Sea’?

Officially declared the world’s ‘most overfished sea’, the Mediterranean is…

Wildlife

Could humans be good for nature?

An interview with biologist Chris D Thomas, author of ‘Inheritors…

Geophoto

50mm: the Nifty Fifty

Some may see using the 50mm lens as a regressive…