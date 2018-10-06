  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Climate/
  5. A warming world is unhealthy for everyone

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

A warming world is unhealthy for everyone

  • Written by  Marco Magrini
  • Published in Climate
A warming world is unhealthy for everyone
06 Oct
2018
Marco Magrini finds that a warming world also means a more unhealthy one, not just for the planet itself, but for those of us living on it

What’s bad for the planet is usually bad for human health. In other words, the current warming trends don’t spell good news for the well-being of our species... or for many others. 

There are exceptions. Insects will thrive as the warmer temperatures increase their metabolic and reproductive rates, as well as their appetite. Not only will this encourage the spread of Zika, West Nile and Chikungunya viruses carried by mosquitoes, but also tick-borne Lyme disease which is already on the rise. According to a paper recently published in Science, insects in the future are expected to devour a much higher percentage of crops than they do at present - around five to 20 per cent.

Meanwhile, a team of Harvard scientists has calculated that, under the CO2 concentration expected by mid-century, crops will carry less zinc, iron and proteins, casting the shadows of massive nutrient and micronutrient deficiencies, at least in poorer countries.

Richer countries, long thought to be more resilient to climate change, have discovered this summer that they are not. In Japan, a heatwave killed dozens of people and hospitalised 22,000. Forests were burning in Sweden and an African record temperature was registered in Algeria at 51.3oC. In Seattle, Portland and Vancouver, the air was unbreathable for days as the three cities, which usually benefit from the pristine forests that surround them, were engulfed in smoke from British Columbia wildfires. 

Air quality was even worse in Mumbai, Jakarta and Beijing, where coal combustion dims the light, clogs the lungs and further warms the atmosphere. According to the World Health Organization, humans’ dependency on fossil fuels leads to seven million people dying prematurely every year because of high pollution levels.

A new study, published in Nature Climate Changein August, found that there is a strong correlation between higher temperatures and mental instability, even inducing higher suicide rates. In a warmer world, even the human nervous system will perform worse.

‘The world is facing a true planetary health emergency,’ warns The Lancet’s most recent editorial. In other words, what’s bad for the planet, is bad for human health.

This was published in the October 2018 edition of Geographical magazine

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST STORIES

Subscribe to Geographical!

University of Winchester

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Derby

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Human Game – Tackling football’s ‘slave trade’
    Few would argue with football’s position as the world’s number one sport. But as Mark Rowe discovers, this global popularity is masking a sinister...
    Essential oil?
    Palm oil is omnipresent in global consumption. But in many circles it is considered the scourge of the natural world, for the deforestation and habita...
    Hung out to dry
    Wetlands are vital storehouses of biodiversity and important bulwarks against the effects of climate change, while also providing livelihoods for mill...
    When the wind blows
    With 1,200 wind turbines due to be built in the UK this year, Mark Rowe explores the continuing controversy surrounding wind power and discusses the e...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Climate

A warming world is unhealthy for everyone

Marco Magrini finds that a warming world also means a…

Wildlife

Tourism may reduce cheetah numbers

Unchecked tourism is potentially reducing the number of cheetah cubs that…

Oceans

Base behaviour: Kayaktavists in Japan

A relocated military base in Okinawa, Japan will cause ‘irreversible’…

Climate

Volcanic eruptions enhance ozone loss

The ongoing recovery of the planet’s ozone layer is being…

Oceans

Cleanup system launched in the North Pacific

The Ocean Cleanup has launched System 001, a floating barrier…

Nature

Fighting back: How plants respond to wounds

New videos reveal how plants respond to wounds, sending forth…

Geophoto

Water, water… everywhere?

The recent heatwave had everyone longing for a drop of…

Wildlife

Horseshoe crabs: Blood in the water

The demand for horseshoe crab blood – vital for testing…

Climate

Time lapse

One of the problems in getting accurate climate science out…

Wildlife

Carnivore uproar: Italian wolves

Italy is divided over the future of its wolves and…

Energy

Tidal energy: the silent giants of the Pentland Firth

A Scottish tidal power project in the Pentland Firth has…

Oceans

Bringing sand to the beach

The world’s first full global analysis of beaches reveals the…

Geophoto

Fire on the Moor

With the recent Saddleworth Moor fire, it can be easy…

Wildlife

‘Gentle giants’ urgently need conservation management

Whale sharks have been found to not travel far from…

Wildlife

High Steaks: Lone Star ticks

The Lone Star tick is spreading across North America, carrying…

Tectonics

Special Report: Gili Trawangan earthquake in pictures

Earlier this week, Indonesia was struck by a series of…

Energy

Cold Storage: cooling the internet

Efforts to reduce the energy drain of the internet are…

Energy

Forever Coal: return of the offender

Coal’s rising popularity among climate-apathetic leaders is a worrying trend,…

Climate

A feminist solution to climate change

Sharing the ideas of climate justice with a little humour…

Polar

Antarctica: Rising bedrock raises hope

Rising bedrock under the West Antarctic Ice Sheet could prevent…