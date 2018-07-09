  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Climate/
  5. Heat cheats

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

Heat cheats

  • Written by  Marco Magrini
  • Published in Climate
Lava flows on Mauna Loa, Hawaii, where global emissions data is collected Lava flows on Mauna Loa, Hawaii, where global emissions data is collected alohaisland
09 Jul
2018
Well-meaning promises and actions don't always have the best outcomes. Marco Magrini finds that paradoxes abound despite the best intentions

Somebody is playing with the Montreal Protocol, the 1987 treaty that banned ozone-layer damaging chlorofluorocarbons. Scientists have revealed that atmospheric concentrations of CFC-11, one of the forbidden molecules, have inexplicably risen in recent times. Somebody, somewhere in Asia they say, has been cheating with the numbers.

In environmental and climatic matters, cheating is not unheard of. Industrial and financial corporations, as well as hackers and states, have often taken advantage of the Emissions Trading System, the European carbon market born after the Kyoto Protocol. In a couple of cases, scientists have been caught doctoring a few numbers, not to mention climate-denying lobbies that juggle fake data and misinformation all the time.

How easy is it to cheat on emissions? It’s a question that gets serious when we recall that the Paris Agreement on climate change is fundamentally based on trust. Countries have to voluntarily set emission reduction goals that are not legally binding and periodically report on them. Verification frameworks are to be established in the future but, needless to say, they will face hard times.

Tracking down the CFC-cheating culprits will prove tricky, more so for possible CO2 fraudsters. Planet Earth, with its lands and oceans, is enormous. But just think of the sky. If we take the upper limits of the stratosphere (where CO2, CFC and ozone reside) we get 31 miles of continuous layers of gases, each one bigger than the Earth’s surface. There are no borders up there, neither customs nor controls. The molecules roaming around carry no passports. Carbon dioxide concentrations, which were around 280ppm (parts per million) before the Industrial Revolution, are now at 410ppm. It may sound trivial, but it makes a big climatic difference. The unforeseen increase in CFC-11 (which also happens to be a greenhouse gas) could be the cause of the recorded slowing in ozone layer recovery. They are both grave troubles.

Since the 1950s, all these emission data have been collected in Mauna Loa, Hawaii. Why? Because there’s no urban pollution there (volcanoes notwithstanding) and gassy molecules tend to spread all over the globe, so it is the perfect spot to take air samples. But that’s also why it is so hard to enforce environmental treaties. And why there will always be emission swindlers who keep on playing with our planet’s fragile equilibrium.

This was published in the July 2018 edition of Geographical magazine

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe to Geographical!

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • Essential oil?
    Palm oil is omnipresent in global consumption. But in many circles it is considered the scourge of the natural world, for the deforestation and habita...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The green dragon awakens
    China has achieved remarkable economic success following the principle of developing first and cleaning up later. But now the country with the world's...
    Mexico City: boom town
    Twenty years ago, Mexico City was considered the ultimate urban disaster. But, recent political and economic reforms have transformed it into a hub of...
    When the wind blows
    With 1,200 wind turbines due to be built in the UK this year, Mark Rowe explores the continuing controversy surrounding wind power and discusses the e...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Climate

Heat cheats

Well-meaning promises and actions don't always have the best outcomes.…

Geophoto

Fun in the sun

With the days at their longest and more light in…

Oceans

Tourism in the Mediterranean Sea causing ocean plastic rise

Tourism might be an economic pillar for many countries surrounding…

Wildlife

Smarter fish live longer

Brain sizes directly shown to correlate to survival rates among…

Wildlife

Bird Man – Celebrating the ornithologist that was forgotten to history

Celebrated author Professor Tim Birkhead provides a fascinating insight into…

Oceans

Right-strangled triangle: saving Indonesian seagrass

The world’s most biodiverse seagrass region – Indonesia’s Coral Triangle…

Oceans

Call to make illegal fishing a crime

Ocean conservation group urges world governments to step up action…

Climate

Eastward expansion: why the 100th meridian is on the move

As climate conditions at the 100th meridian, the traditional United…

Climate

Shipping: all at sea

International shipping may be attempting to reduce its carbon footprint, but…

Geophoto

The soft touch

So much photographic theory is dedicated to image sharpness that…

Wildlife

Into the lions' den

Changing temperatures in East Africa are set to upset a delicate…

Climate

Angels in hell

As the planet warms and tensions rise, Marco Magrini finds that…

Oceans

New ocean layer discovered

A deep-sea mission in the ocean around Bermuda confirms the…

Oceans

Suffocating oceans

An oxygen-deprived ‘dead zone’ in the Arabian Sea is much…

Wildlife

Bat signals

Scientists working with new drone technology are hoping to reveal…

Oceans

BBC Earth goes into the deep

A new virtual reality experience, ‘BBC Earth: Life in VR’,…

Nature

Saving the outback

Faced with protecting a country more than 30 times the…

Oceans

Sea change: ocean conservation in Chile

As Chile’s president leaves office, the country designates large expanses…

Energy

International Solar Alliance: Turning on the lights

More than two years after first being announced, the International…

Wildlife

Protecting Penguins - Whitley Gold Award winner honoured

The winner of the 2018 Whitley Gold Award is Pablo…