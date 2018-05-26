  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Climate/
  5. Shipping: all at sea

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

Shipping: all at sea

  • Written by  Marco Magrini
  • Published in Climate
Shipping: all at sea
26 May
2018
International shipping may be attempting to reduce its carbon footprint, but as Marco Magrini finds, it’ll take a lot more than good intentions

Ocean shipping is, if not the bread, at least the butter of globalisation. There are approximately 17 million shipping containers currently roaming the planet an estimated total of 200 million times a year. If we add tankers and other vessels to the count, it makes no wonder that maritime navigation produces three per cent of the world’s greenhouse-gas emissions, on a par with Germany and more than the entire United Kingdom.

Thankfully, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), a United Nations agency, recently agreed to ‘at least’ halve shipping emissions by 2050, compared to 2008 levels. It appears to be along the right lines, since countries such as the United States, Saudi Arabia and Panama were all against it.

However, it looks more like a failure if we consider the far more ambitious cuts prescribed by scientists and upheld by green activists. Or it may, in fact, look like a dream as the IMO forecasts that shipping could grow two and a half times by mid-century. Is it possible to halve emissions while they are doubling at the same time?

Yes, it is, provided there is an international agreement in place, an enduring political will and plenty of money to be spent. Still, if the IMO accord were to be followed to the letter, the ‘at least halving’ vow badly needs help from future technologies. ‘While liquid natural gas and biofuels will probably form a part of the interim solution,’ says Esben Poulsson, chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping, ‘these very high goals can only be achieved with the development of zero-carbon propulsion systems.’

The world’s shipping fleet has the obligation to switch to a cleaner fuel. The one in use now, known as bunker fuel, is essentially what’s left at the bottom of the barrel when everything else has been refined. It emits harmful sulphur and also black carbon, the worst of climate offenders (as it heats the atmosphere and reduces ice reflectivity at the same time).

Given available technologies, a fuel switch is the IMO’s low-hanging fruit, together with energy efficiency (slowing ships down by ten per cent produces enormous savings). Still, a lot of financial resources and human ingenuity are needed if zero-carbon propulsion systems are to be devised and deployed by mid-century. As globalisation appears destined to grow even more, you don’t want its lubricating butter to come from a sticky, dirty and planet-threatening bunker oil.

This was published in the June 2018 edition of Geographical magazine

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe to Geographical!

Adventure Canada

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    Hung out to dry
    Wetlands are vital storehouses of biodiversity and important bulwarks against the effects of climate change, while also providing livelihoods for mill...
    Mexico City: boom town
    Twenty years ago, Mexico City was considered the ultimate urban disaster. But, recent political and economic reforms have transformed it into a hub of...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Climate

Shipping: all at sea

International shipping may be attempting to reduce its carbon footprint, but…

Geophoto

The soft touch

So much photographic theory is dedicated to image sharpness that…

Wildlife

Into the lions' den

Changing temperatures in East Africa are set to upset a delicate…

Climate

Angels in hell

As the planet warms and tensions rise, Marco Magrini finds that…

Oceans

New ocean layer discovered

A deep-sea mission in the ocean around Bermuda confirms the…

Oceans

Suffocating oceans

An oxygen-deprived ‘dead zone’ in the Arabian Sea is much…

Wildlife

Bat signals

Scientists working with new drone technology are hoping to reveal…

Oceans

BBC Earth goes into the deep

A new virtual reality experience, ‘BBC Earth: Life in VR’,…

Nature

Saving the outback

Faced with protecting a country more than 30 times the…

Oceans

Sea change: ocean conservation in Chile

As Chile’s president leaves office, the country designates large expanses…

Energy

International Solar Alliance: Turning on the lights

More than two years after first being announced, the International…

Wildlife

Protecting Penguins - Whitley Gold Award winner honoured

The winner of the 2018 Whitley Gold Award is Pablo…

Polar

World Penguin Day

Celebrate World Penguin Day with this selection of penguin-related stories…

Geophoto

Shooting for impact and change

It takes a lot more than the latest research data…

Wildlife

The black hole of wildlife crime

NGOs shine a light on the underreporting of wildlife crime…

Wildlife

Playing laser tag with dolphins

Pioneering laser photography is being used by scientists on the…

Geophoto

Capturing the Galapagos

Annual competition looks to celebrate island life in all its…

Oceans

Aquaculture: farming the sea

Increasing interest in offshore aquaculture is dividing environmentalists

Energy

Green loopholes

Well-meaning promises don’t always have positive outcomes. Marco Magrini finds…

Wildlife

Hunting the hunters

The RSPB introduces a new hotline for reporting the unlawful…