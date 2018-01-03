  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Climate/
  5. An end to flat growth for CO2

An end to flat growth for CO2

An end to flat growth for CO2
03 Jan
2018
A series of worrying reports by the Global Carbon Project has revealed that after three years of flat growth, global fossil fuel emissions are once again on the rise

2017 saw a growth in emissions of two per cent from 2016 levels, and indications are this trend will continue. According to the reports, ‘economic projections suggest further emissions growth in 2018 is likely. Time is running out on our ability to keep global average temperature increases below 2°C.’

Carbon dioxide (CO2) concentrations in the atmosphere have increased from approximately 277 parts per million at the begininng of the industrial era to 403 parts per million in 2016. This increase was largely down to deforestation and land-use change until about 1920, then the mass burning of fossil fuels became the dominant source of carbon emissions.

Les Haines flickr

Increased emissions

Emissions from fossil fuels and industry make up about 90 per cent of all CO2 emissions from human activities. For the last three years, these emissions were stable, despite continuing growth in the global economy. This is unusual as the two are normally inextricable linked, making the years between 2014 and 2016 stand out as emissions barely budged.

The Global Carbon Project reports explain how many positive trends contributed to this ‘unique hiatus’, including reduced coal use in China and elsewhere, continuing gains in energy efficiency, and a boom in renewable energy such as wind and solar.

However, this temporary hiatus appears now to be the exception that proves the rule, as 2017’s data shows a return to increasing CO2 levels, and a return to more coal burning in China.

Nicolo Lazzati flickr

Primary producers

Despite a recent policy shift towards greener thinking, the reports site China as leading the increase, where emissions are projected to grow by approximately 3.5 per cent in 2017. Coal use is up an estimated three per cent, oil use is up five per cent and natural gas use is up nearly 12 per cent.

‘Mostly it is the renewed growth in emissions in China, boosted by economic interventions from the Chinese government,’ says Corinne Le Quere, a professor of climate change science and policy at the University of East Anglia and director of the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research. But, she also suggests it’s not entirely down to China. ‘The decreases in emissions in the US and EU are also expected to be weaker this year compared to the past ten years,’ she says.

graph from data

Graph from Environmental Research Letters shows CO2 emissions from fossil fuel use and industry since 1960, for China, the United States, the European Union, India, and the rest of the world (ROW), with open symbols representing projections for 2017

Reasons for optimism

The Global Carbon Project, the group that produced the worrying reports, was started to assist the international science community in establishing a ‘mutually agreed knowledge base’, supporting policy debate and action in slowing the rate of greenhouse gases.

Their recent reports appears in a recent Environmental Research Letters, with detailed data published simultaneously in an Earth System Science Data discussions paper.

Professor Rob Jackson, who chairs the research group, believes despite these new findings there is still reason for optimism. ‘This year’s result is discouraging, but I remain hopeful,’ he said. Jackson is also the Michelle and Kevin Douglas Provostial Professor at Stanford’s School of Earth, Energy & Environmental Sciences. ‘Prices for wind and solar power are plummeting, and batteries and storage are helping to balance supply and demand for electricity. The world’s energy future is changing before our eyes.’

One positive sign that lends weight to this optimism is the number of countries where emissions are steadily declining. Over the past decade, 22 countries have seen GDP growth alongside falling CO2 emissions: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and United States.

Prices for wind and solar power are plummeting, and batteries and storage are helping to balance supply and demand for electricity. The world’s energy future is changing before our eyes

Professor Le Quere suggests the way forward for CO2 reduction might involve new technology: ‘There is a big opportunity and uncertainty associated with the imminent revolution in transport. This is both how electric vehicles will penetrate the markets and how transport itself may transform from a vehicle ownership to a service, with driverless-vehicles offering a range of new opportunities. At the moment it is very unclear if those changes will increase or decrease the emissions. There is a tremendous opportunity for emissions reductions if managed properly.’

Alan Trotter ccflickr

However, as things stand, the road to reducing CO2 emissions is sure to be a long one. As Le Quere point out, ‘the decline in coal use needs to continue globally, and that hinges on policies in China and the US mainly. The decarbonisation efforts also need to start tackling oil and gas, both of which have grown unabated in the past decade and more.’

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth UniversityUniversity of GreenwichThe University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    Hung out to dry
    Wetlands are vital storehouses of biodiversity and important bulwarks against the effects of climate change, while also providing livelihoods for mill...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Climate

No waste for Wales

Wales is the second best recycler in the world

Climate

An end to flat growth for CO2

A series of worrying reports by the Global Carbon Project…

Wildlife

The Ebola storm: apes in the firing line

While it was the impact on civilian populations that generated…

Oceans

Sylvia Earle

For Sylvia Earle there is one over-riding threat to humanity…

Climate

Home truths: habitats for a changing planet

Why a changing climate is forcing us to rethink our…

Geophoto

Iceland: Land of Fire and Ice

Iceland is a sparsely populated country with one of the…

Wildlife

Battle in the Baltic: Seals, birds and humans compete for food in the Baltic sea

Baltic seals and fish-eating bird populations are increasing and could…

Oceans

UN commits to end ocean plastics

The UN has committed to completely stopping plastic waste from…

Wildlife

Last chance for the vaquita

The world’s most endangered marine mammal has just been thrown…

Climate

Threatened heritage: the climate risk

Sixty-two of the natural World Heritage Sites are now at…

Oceans

Lewis Pugh: In the zone

In February 2015, maritime lawyer and cold water swimmer Lewis…

Climate

Dry patches: the world's drought epidemic

Water, water may be everywhere, but as Marco Magrini discovers,…

Energy

Fracking in Scotland

A deeper look at Scotland’s recent decision to ban the…

Climate

Stratospheric threat: future-proofing the climate

The discovery of increasing levels of ozone-depleting compounds being emitted…

Geophoto

From Dusk till Dawn

November is a dark, quiet month, but it also marks…

Energy

The (waste) paper trail

Could human waste one day be fuelling our homes and…

Geophoto

Landscape Photographer of the Year 2017

Every year, the LPOTY awards celebrate the best in Britain’s…

Climate

COP 23: US states, cities, politicians and business leaders defy Trump

At the 23rd Convention of the Parties (COP) climate change…

Oceans

Mapping coral

Knowing where past coral reefs existed is a crucial component…

Oceans

Rising tides: islands lost to the sea

Numerous low-lying Pacific islands have disappeared under rising seas