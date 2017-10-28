  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Climate/
  5. Will hurricanes change minds on climate change?

Will hurricanes change minds on climate change?

  • Written by  Marco Magrini
  • Published in Climate
Hurricane Irma, flanked by Hurricanes Katia and Jose Hurricane Irma, flanked by Hurricanes Katia and Jose NASA Earth Observatory / Joshua Stevens / Jesse Allen
28 Oct
2017
Marco Magrini considers why the recent devastation caused by hurricanes in the Caribbean might be causing Paris pull-outs to rethink their stance

Last May, cyclone Mora killed six people in Bangladesh and displaced 500,000 more. Then came hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, which devastated the Caribbean and seriously impacted Texas and Florida. These natural disasters prompted the Central American country of Nicaragua, albeit totally unscathed, to reconsider its position within the Paris Agreement. The government of Managua didn’t sign the 2015 climate change treaty for the parochial reason that ‘why would small emitters worry about a problem they haven’t caused?’

It joined only Syria and the Holy See as being non-signatory nations, the former because of its ongoing civil war, the latter only due to it not yet being a full member of the UNFCCC (something it has stated it is working on becoming, specifically in order to sign the agreement). Now Nicaragua has changed its mind in order ‘to demonstrate solidarity’ with countries affected by hurricanes and cyclones of such ferocity.

Rumour has it that Donald Trump may also be reconsidering his stance of pulling the United States out of the agreement, signed by the country during a more far-sighted presidency. Menwhile, White House officials repeat that America just needs to revise the treaty ‘on more favourable terms’. Curiously, though, the Paris Agreement prescribes emission reductions on a voluntary basis and doesn’t sanction those who miss their targets. How can you get a better deal?

Continuing to doubt climate change in 2017 and seeming to get away with being being grilled on such a stance, is even more bizarre than Trump’s incoherent requests. Thankfully Nicaragua, at least, has realised enough is enough. What awful natural disaster will it take to get the few remaining doubters to come to their senses?

Atlantic hurricanes get much more airtime than Pacific cyclones, but the latter’s recent abnormal intensity is also linked to the same warmer waters. There is also little ongoing TV coverage of the melting glaciers and the disappearing permafrost in the Big North, where the rise in temperature is double the world’s average. We might be vaguely aware of such threats but the general public seems yet to grasp the urgency.

‘I’m terribly afraid that we will need some natural disaster on a grandiose scale to get full support for the proper climate policies,’ an eminent climatologist told me during a round of UN climate talks. ‘But that could happen too late’, he added.

Puerto Rico may be a tiny island, but the devastation it suffered was certainly grandiose. And the melting rate in Greenland is also grandiose - just in somewhere remote that doesn’t grab headlines. But we DO know it is happening, and, it is (probably) not too late to act. 

This was published in the November 2017 edition of Geographical magazine.

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth UniversityUniversity of GreenwichThe University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    REDD+ or Dead?
    The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) scheme, under which developing nations would be paid not to cut dow...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Climate

Will hurricanes change minds on climate change?

Marco Magrini considers why the recent devastation caused by hurricanes…

Geophoto

Dangerous Crossings – How to photograph borders

Country borders are some of the most controlled environments on…

Wildlife

Germany’s insects continue ‘dramatic’ decline

Nature reserves and protected areas in Germany have lost 76…

Oceans

Caught Out: vulnerable sharks being finned

An investigation into shark fins and ray gills sold in…

Climate

The Minus Sign: pulling carbon from the air

Geographical’s regular look at the world of climate change. This…

Wildlife

Sting in the Tale: invasive hornets

The rapid spread of Asian hornets is likely to make…

Energy

European countries continue to prop up fossil fuels

Europe provides more than €112billion (£97billion) in subsidies to fossil…

Oceans

Where have all the old fish gone?

A study of various fish populations has found dramatic reductions…

Geophoto

Season of Change – photographing the harvest

The seasonal changes of September promise much photographic potential for…

Oceans

Exhausts from shipping lanes worsen lightning storms

Shipping traffic can increase lightning strikes, according to a pioneering…

Polar

Antarctica – End of the Earth

New documentary travels to remote Antarctica to unpack the complex…

Oceans

Solar storms stranding North Sea whales

The deaths of these majestic creatures had remained an unsolved…

Wildlife

Hundreds of new species discovered in the Amazon

Over a two-year period, a new species of plant or…

Wildlife

Radical Eradication: wiping out New Zealand's predators

As part of New Zealand’s plan to cull millions of…

Oceans

Sea views: mapping the ocean floor

A project to map the ocean floor is raising concerns…

Climate

Grounded – climate and aviation

Geographical’s regular look at the world of climate change. This…

Wildlife

‘Selfie’ seeking sightseers strike again

Dismay as a Spanish baby dolphin becomes the latest victim…

Polar

The Killing Joke: the dangers of laughing gas

Geographical’s regular look at the world of climate change. This…

Oceans

Fooling fish – how plastic is attracting sealife

The effect of plastics on the world’s oceans is posing…

Geophoto

The Grand Tour: photographing antiquities

Camera technology may have come a long way since the…