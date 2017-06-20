  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Climate/
  5. The importance of conserving of Kenya’s seagrass meadows

The importance of conserving of Kenya’s seagrass meadows

  • Written by  Ella Taibel
  • Published in Climate
The importance of conserving of Kenya’s seagrass meadows
20 Jun
2017
Compared to other types of carbon sink, seagrass in Kenya can absorb 35 times more carbon – a fact that is helping to kick-start poverty alleviation schemes in the region

In order to control the climate and mitigate climate change, carbon sinks are a vital part and process of the planet. This is due to their ability to absorb carbon dioxide and, after some time, slowly release it back into the atmosphere.

Now, a team of scientists from Edinburgh Napier University and East Africa, led by Professor Mark Huxham, has uncovered that underwater seagrass meadows, in southern Kenya’s Gazi Bay, absorb more carbon than other land-based carbon sinks, such as rainforests. Huxham and his team scientists discovered that ‘seagrass in Kenya locks in 50 per cent more carbon than is typical for seagrass meadows elsewhere.’ This indicates the important role that seagrass sites could play in the fight against climate change.

shutterstock 617812652Exposed seagrass meadow in Kenya (Image: Shutterstock)

The seagrass meadows and mangroves found in Gazi Bay are ‘blue carbon sinks’ as they are living coastal and marine organisms. Seagrasses are easily mistaken for seaweed but are actually closer in relation to flowering plants found on land. They are known as being one of the most productive ecosystems on the planet due to the shelter they provide the animals that live within it and the services they provide to humans such as carbon storing.

shutterstock 448581697Seagrass underwater, an example of blue carbon sinks (Image: Shutterstock)

The outcome of Huxham’s project, funded by Ecosystem Services for Poverty Alleviation is that the seagrass meadows have the ability to absorb 35 times more atmospheric carbon than any land-based sinks such as tropical-rainforests. Furthermore, the meadows in Gazi Bay re-release the carbon at a much slower rate.

With great powers, though, comes great responsibility. Conserving the seagrass must become a priority locally and also globally. Huxham stresses this point: ‘conserving the seagrass bed is not only for nature’s sake. It is also about conserving that ecosystem to ensure sustainability of the fisheries and to improve people’s livelihoods in the long-term.’

3872An example of how the conservation projects can help to alleviate poverty (Image: The Guardian)

Despite the fact that seagrasses are located in the Diani-Chale Marine Reserve and have a protected status, they are still under a degree of threat. The research indicates how human actions such as dragnet fishing, pollution, dredging and, specifically, the use of seine nets – fishing nets used to haul large quantities of marine life – have put the ecosystems under severe pressure. The buzzing tourism scene, which is encouraged due to the Marine Reserve, potentially exacerbates this degradation. This reveals some interesting yet relevant dichotomies in that the ‘eco-tourism’ industry is harming the environment the tourists are attracted to and the marginalised locals are having to protect this land from the richer visitors.

Huxham’s study highlights the importance of conserving the seagrasses and the other ecosystems in the Kwale District, in regards to the local population as well. Having a thriving ecosystem ensures that the marginalised and poverty-stricken locals have resources such as fish to buy and sell, thereby granting the community long-term food and economic security. With the new research released, Huxham has been talking to the local people about creating another Payment for Ecosystem Services (PES) scheme, similar to the one that’s successfully maintaining and protecting mangroves nearby.

Benefits of carbon funds 1Some of the benefits that arise from the PES schemes, include children having books for school (Image: planvivo.org)

The existing PES scheme is called Mikoko Pamja meaning ‘Mangroves Together’ and was created as a joint initiative in 2013 between Gazi Bay villagers, volunteers, and institutions from the UK and Kenya. It relied on the villagers monitoring the growth and biodiversity in the mangroves and planting seeds four times a year. This kind of scheme appears wildly popular among the locals because they reap the benefits of better and bountiful fish stocks. For example, one villager, in an article for the Guardian, exclaims, ‘Since we started caring for the mangroves, we harvest more and more fish... Now, fishermen from as far off as Pemba [an island of the Zanzibar archipelago] come to fish here.’

The scheme also gives agency to the marginalised population because they choose how to spend the revenue, often investing in their children’s education. The prospect of having two projects within the Gazi Bay area that can help fend against climate change, as well as helping to develop the community, is therefore seen as an exciting one for bringing further benefits to the region.

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Related items

Leave a comment

ONLY registered members can leave comments and each comment is held pending authorisation before publishing. Please login or register to voice your opinion.

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth UniversityUniversity of GreenwichThe University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    REDD+ or Dead?
    The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) scheme, under which developing nations would be paid not to cut dow...
    The true cost of meat
    As one of the world’s biggest methane emitters, the meat industry has a lot more to concern itself with than merely dietary issues ...
    Long live the King
    It is barely half a century since the Born Free story caused the world to re-evaluate humanity’s relationship with lions. A few brief decades later,...
    London: a walk in the park
    In the 2016 London Mayoral election, the city’s natural environment was high on the agenda. Geographical asks: does the capital have a green future,...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Climate

The importance of conserving of Kenya’s seagrass meadows

Compared to other types of carbon sink, seagrass in Kenya…

Geophoto

Film Stars

Who in their right mind wants to shoot with film…

Climate

High Hopes: The promises of geoengineering

Geographical’s regular look at the world of climate change. This…

Geophoto

Landscape Photographer of the Year 2017 – Open for entries

Calling photographers passionate about capturing and sharing great images of…

Climate

Future of the Paris Climate Agreement – the expert view

Five experts weigh-in on the future of the Paris Agreement…

Oceans

Killer waters – why the UK’s polluted sea led to the death of a whale

Analysis into a killer whale found dead off the shores…

Geophoto

Celebrating a decade of award-winning environmental photography

For the past ten years, the Chartered Institution of Water…

Geophoto

On the Tiger Trail

Less than 4,000 tigers remain in the wild, so it…

Oceans

Turkish delight: restoring Mediterranean marine life

Zafer Kizilkaya has been awarded the 2017 Whitley Gold Award…

Wildlife

Gorillas and Guerrillas – conservation in the Democratic Republic of Congo

John Kahekwa is the founder and general manager of the…

Polar

Arctic environment ‘on verge of major shift’

Recent observations of Arctic flora and fauna indicate major changes…

Oceans

Dieback down under: threatened mangroves in Australia

A massive die-off of Australian mangrove forests is being attributed…

Energy

Exit strategy: farewell to coal

Geographical’s regular look at the world of climate change. This…

Climate

Research Blog: the Tropics and El Niño part 2

Was last year’s El Niño a practice run for future…

Wildlife

Borneo Wildlife Warriors: Episode 6 [video]

The continuing adventures of Aaron Gekoski as he joins the…

Geophoto

Royal Photographic Society call for bursary entries

What do Ethiopia’s ‘church forests’, the incipient HS2 high-speed rail…

Wildlife

Borneo Wildlife Warriors: Episode 5 [video]

Aaron Gekoski continues working alongside the Wildlife Rescue Unit

Geophoto

The Camera in your Pocket

Today, the camera is regarded as an essential smartphone feature.…

Oceans

Making Waves

An innovative new theory hopes to save millions of lives…

Wildlife

Borneo Wildlife Warriors: Episode 4 [video]

Aaron Gekoski continues his personal adventure into the wilds of…