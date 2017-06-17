  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Climate/
  5. High Hopes: The promises of geoengineering

High Hopes: The promises of geoengineering

  • Written by  Marco Magrini
  • Published in Climate
High Hopes: The promises of geoengineering Nightman1965
17 Jun
2017
Geographical’s regular look at the world of climate change. This month, Marco Magrini looks at geoengineering the planet

In the case of runaway climate change, can we hack the planet? A team of Harvard scientists is about to embark on a high-flying journey to find out. Aided by a balloon, next year they will sprinkle small quantities of tiny molecules into the stratosphere over Arizona in order to test humanity’s last resort in a rapidly warming world – solar geoengineering.

If the greenhouse effect, which keeps the Earth warm enough to be habitable, ends up going off balance, a radical solution may have to be found. And nothing could be as radical as deflecting part of the Sun’s electromagnetic radiation. Large volcanic eruptions work precisely that way, but the sulphate aerosols they spew out have the nasty side effect of destroying the ozone layer. ‘The quest is for a better molecule,’ says Harvard chemistry professor Frank Keutsch.

The team will start spraying the sky with a well-known substance – water. Then, they will proceed with molecules that are complete strangers to the atmosphere, such as calcium carbonate (which could also help heal the ozone layer), titanium, and even diamond dust.

So, are we going to solve our problems with carbon dioxide by using pure carbon? Unfortunately, geoengineering is just a finger in the dam. It can’t be a replacement for serious and committed actions to steer away from climate-damaging fossil fuels. The Arctic, our best and biggest thermometer, reported record-high temperatures in December and a record-low ice sheet in March. Then there’s the political climate, after a sudden energy policy shift in the world’s biggest economy. Hacking the planet can only be a choice of last resort.

Geoengineering ideas, often halfway between sci-fi and impracticability, have been circulating for years, such as building giant geostationary umbrellas in space, painting all of the world’s roofs in reflective white, or ‘fertilising’ oceans with iron particles in order to promote CO2-feeding phytoplankton. Needless to say, a small and controlled test such as Harvard’s is welcome. But if we are ever to choose geoengineering (and let’s hope we never reach that level of desperation), any decision must be made by the United Nations. You don’t want just anybody to meddle with the planet.

This was published in the June 2017 edition of Geographical magazine.

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Related items

Leave a comment

ONLY registered members can leave comments and each comment is held pending authorisation before publishing. Please login or register to voice your opinion.

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth UniversityUniversity of GreenwichThe University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    REDD+ or Dead?
    The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) scheme, under which developing nations would be paid not to cut dow...
    The true cost of meat
    As one of the world’s biggest methane emitters, the meat industry has a lot more to concern itself with than merely dietary issues ...
    Long live the King
    It is barely half a century since the Born Free story caused the world to re-evaluate humanity’s relationship with lions. A few brief decades later,...
    London: a walk in the park
    In the 2016 London Mayoral election, the city’s natural environment was high on the agenda. Geographical asks: does the capital have a green future,...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Climate

High Hopes: The promises of geoengineering

Geographical’s regular look at the world of climate change. This…

Geophoto

Landscape Photographer of the Year 2017 – Open for entries

Calling photographers passionate about capturing and sharing great images of…

Climate

Future of the Paris Climate Agreement – the expert view

Five experts weigh-in on the future of the Paris Agreement…

Oceans

Killer waters – why the UK’s polluted sea led to the death of a whale

Analysis into a killer whale found dead off the shores…

Geophoto

Celebrating a decade of award-winning environmental photography

For the past ten years, the Chartered Institution of Water…

Geophoto

On the Tiger Trail

Less than 4,000 tigers remain in the wild, so it…

Oceans

Turkish delight: restoring Mediterranean marine life

Zafer Kizilkaya has been awarded the 2017 Whitley Gold Award…

Wildlife

Gorillas and Guerrillas – conservation in the Democratic Republic of Congo

John Kahekwa is the founder and general manager of the…

Polar

Arctic environment ‘on verge of major shift’

Recent observations of Arctic flora and fauna indicate major changes…

Oceans

Dieback down under: threatened mangroves in Australia

A massive die-off of Australian mangrove forests is being attributed…

Energy

Exit strategy: farewell to coal

Geographical’s regular look at the world of climate change. This…

Climate

Research Blog: the Tropics and El Niño part 2

Was last year’s El Niño a practice run for future…

Wildlife

Borneo Wildlife Warriors: Episode 6 [video]

The continuing adventures of Aaron Gekoski as he joins the…

Geophoto

Royal Photographic Society call for bursary entries

What do Ethiopia’s ‘church forests’, the incipient HS2 high-speed rail…

Wildlife

Borneo Wildlife Warriors: Episode 5 [video]

Aaron Gekoski continues working alongside the Wildlife Rescue Unit

Geophoto

The Camera in your Pocket

Today, the camera is regarded as an essential smartphone feature.…

Oceans

Making Waves

An innovative new theory hopes to save millions of lives…

Wildlife

Borneo Wildlife Warriors: Episode 4 [video]

Aaron Gekoski continues his personal adventure into the wilds of…

Wildlife

Tracking animals: transparency vs security

Simple tracking devices have enabled conservationists to amass big data,…

Climate

Sulphur breath: tracking the emissions of volcanoes

In a new report, researchers have calculated the global emissions…