Sulphur breath: tracking the emissions of volcanoes

In a new report, researchers have calculated the global emissions of sulphur dioxide caused by volcanic activity

Sulphur dioxide (SO 2 ) is an aerosol that cools the atmosphere, can cause acid rain, and, at low altitudes, causes respiratory problems in humans. Volcanoes are natural sources of the gas and often we associate these emissions with dramatic eruptions. In reality, however, most of the gas is emitted when they are not erupting – through their everyday puffing and steaming.

‘Daily volcanic emissions are a constant input to the Earth’s atmosphere,’ says Simon Carn, lead author of a new report on global volcano emissions and associate professor at Michigan Tech in Houghton, Michigan. ‘These can impact climate in more subtle ways than a big eruption.’

Mount Erebus in Antarctica was monitored from space for the first time (Image: Pagnanelli)

In order to get a good idea of how much SO 2 is being regularly released, Carn and his team have used satellite data look at the respiration of 91 active volcanoes across the globe from 2005 to 2016.

They found that 20 to 25 million tons of SO 2 are being emitted annually, considerably higher than a previous estimate of made in the 1990s of 13.4 million tons. However, Carn believes that this doesn’t mean that volcanoes are emitting more, only that measurements are becoming more accurate:

‘The satellite measurements we used cover the entire globe, and so we were able to measure emissions from many more volcanoes than any previous study.’

The global range of the satellite data also brought some surprises. Strong SO 2 pulses were detected from volcanoes that had been completely off the radar to most volcanogists. ‘Many volcanoes were known to be strong emitters of gas,’ he says, ‘but a few in remote parts of countries like Indonesia and Tonga were new discoveries.’

The wax and wane of volcano emissions on the coast of Central America (Image: Carn et al)

While the collective SO 2 has stayed the same, changes can be seen at an individual level. This is because emissions of SO 2 are mainly related to the supply of fresh magma. ‘A volcano’s variable magma supply would cause its emissions to wax and wane over time,’ says Carn. ‘Meanwhile, volcanoes with a continuous supply of magma have roughly constant emissions.’ Because of the gas and magma relationship, changes in SO 2 can also be used to forecast potential eruptions.

Mount Aso, Japan showed an increase in SO 2 emissions before eruptions in 2014 and 2016 (Image: Shutterstock)