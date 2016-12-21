  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Climate/
  5. Heads or Tails: President Trump and climate change

Heads or Tails: President Trump and climate change

  • Written by  Marco Magrini
  • Published in Climate
‘It is doubtful that anybody could derail the world&#039;s logical transition to clean energy sources’ ‘It is doubtful that anybody could derail the world's logical transition to clean energy sources’ mikeledray
21 Dec
2016
Geographical’s regular look at the world of climate change. This month, Marco Magrini looks at the US under Donald Trump

Can a single person derail the world’s unanimous resolution to try saving the planet, better known as the Paris Agreement? As improbable as it may seem, if that person occupies a desk in the Oval Office, the answer is affirmative. ‘The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive.’ So tweeted Donald Trump, the man about to take the seat behind that desk.

If the United States, a long-time leader in fossil fuel emissions, decide to walk out of the international agreement signed in 2015, they may indeed encourage a few other countries to do the same, triggering a backlash with ominous long-term consequences. However, the post-electoral Trump said recently to the New York Times: ‘I have an open mind to it. We’re going to look very carefully’, something very far from what the pre-electoral Trump declared. Since it looks like Hillary Clinton won’t be prosecuted, a Mexican wall won’t be erected, and Muslims won’t be banned from American soil, maybe coal-fired plants won’t be allowed to spew as much carbon dioxide as they want either. But you never know. The president-elect has already announced that Myron Ebell, a renowned climate change contrarian, will lead his transition team for the Environmental Protection Agency. After a deluge of words, we can’t help but wait for facts.

Whatever the upcoming Oval Office tenant may think, we just cannot afford to play heads or tails with Earth’s thermometer

Still, it is doubtful that anybody could derail the world’s logical transition to clean energy sources. Market forces uphold more long-term investments in renewables than in fossil fuels. Technological innovation keeps on pushing down prices at a steady pace, while billions of dollars are being spent on chasing the next breakthrough. China, which didn’t invent climate change or thinks it is a hoax, is already the number one producer and installer of solar panels and wind turbines in the world. An America sticking to its vast coal and shale oil reserves would be ‘non-competitive’ on this front, too.

Finally, it is never a good idea to turn your back on science. Last year was the hottest on record and our budding 2017 could become even hotter, another step in an alarming string of records. Whatever the upcoming Oval Office tenant may think, we just cannot afford to play heads or tails with Earth’s thermometer.

This was published in the January 2017 edition of Geographical magazine.

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Related items

Leave a comment

ONLY registered members can leave comments and each comment is held pending authorisation before publishing. Please login or register to voice your opinion.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

MaltaUni300x100UniOfHertsBuilding300x100StAndrewsUniBuildingLogo300x100

TRAVEL PARTNERS

CoxKing300x100

Intrepid300x100

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • Long live the King
    It is barely half a century since the Born Free story caused the world to re-evaluate humanity’s relationship with lions. A few brief decades later,...
    London: a walk in the park
    In the 2016 London Mayoral election, the city’s natural environment was high on the agenda. Geographical asks: does the capital has a green future, ...
    The Money Trail
    Remittance payments are a fundamental, yet often overlooked, part of the global economy. But the impact on nations receiving the money isn’t just a ...
    Dealing with drugs
    While Ebola makes the headlines, a raft of unreported and under-researched diseases are responsible for far more deaths across Africa every year. But ...
    Growing pains
    Population levels are rising and nowhere is this felt more keenly than in the world’s megacities – urban sprawls that each house over ten million ...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Climate

Heads or Tails: President Trump and climate change

Geographical’s regular look at the world of climate change. This…

Geophoto

Winter wonderland

This winter, have your gear ready and check the weather…

Wildlife

Super stowaway: brown rats on the move

How a horde from Mongolia finally conquered the world

Wildlife

Time and tide: the disappearing wildlife of the Inner Hebrides

Fingal’s Cave in Scotland’s Inner Hebrides is so famous it’s…

Oceans

New Zealand’s new coastline

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit New Zealand in November has caused…

Energy

Out of the dark: Ghana's power problems

As a dried-up dam starts to refill, and a push…

Energy

Solar power to the people: how Tesla is lighting up the island of Ta’u

Over the last year, Tesla, the American automaker and energy…

Energy

Twin Peaks: could demand for oil fall?

Geographical’s regular look at the world of climate change. This…

Geophoto

Catching the light – how to take a cover-worthy photograph

Photographer Simon Anderson tells Geographical about the process of capturing…

Wildlife

Q&A: Jonathan and Angela Scott

Jonathan and Angela Scott are synonymous with Africa’s big cats. Geographical’s…

Energy

The reincarnation of Chernobyl

Chinese firms plan to build a solar power plant in…

Climate

Storm riders: how mercury is transported by bad weather

Thunderstorms in the US could be transporting harmful mercury from…

Energy

Can the green transition withstand President Trump?

What will Donald Trump in the White House mean for…

Climate

COP22: Africa hit hardest by climate change

Last year saw several African countries the worst hit by…

Oceans

Seaweed success: sustainability in aquaculture

The seaweed industry is booming, and winning plaudits for its…

Geophoto

Never forget: photographing elephants

For many, elephants are an integral part of the African…

Energy

COP22: Here comes the sun

Last year, the UNFCCC Paris Agreement was hailed as ‘historic’…

Oceans

Creating the world’s largest Marine Protected Area

A landmark decision has given the green light to creating…

Climate

US Election: The impact of climate

Could extreme weather cast the deciding vote on the world’s…

Climate

Oh, Canada: climate action out of Ottawa

Geographical’s regular look at the world of climate change. This…