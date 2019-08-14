  2. Home/
  Geographical: Media Sales Executive

Geographical: Media Sales Executive

Geographical: Media Sales Executive
14 Aug
2019
Syon Geographical, an award-winning publisher of magazine and digital titles, is currently looking for a Media Sales Executive to join its small, but busy team in West London

We are looking for a Sales Executive to champion Geographical’s various publishing titles across both digital and in print media. You will be an important part of a passionate and hard-working company, responsible for the continued growth and success. Not only will you be working with the major geography-related industries in the UK market, but you will also have exposure to leading global agencies who work with key consumer brands. An understanding of the broad, diverse discipline of geography and the various content pillars Geographical reaches would be key.

About the role

In your role, you will be responsible for shaping and developing print and digital platforms, core relationships and sales products. You will develop new and existing business across key accounts in order to deliver revenue targets.

The position covers every aspect of the portfolio and provides an opportunity to sell across a variety of revenue streams (creative solutions, digital, display).

Working closely with the Sales and Marketing Director, you will be:

  • Responsible for the accelerated growth of the digital and print line
  • Working closely with editorial, insight, design and tech to develop and deliver innovative, market-leading solutions
  • Account managing existing clients and agencies
  • Pitching and developing new business
  • Understanding and monitoring the broad geography-related market
  • Striving to develop exciting and market-leading client solutions across the brand
  • Looking after clients for cross-media campaigns where appropriate, developing and pitching creative, bespoke solutions

About you

  • Excellent sales, negotiation and presentation skills
  • Proven track record in achieving and exceeding sales revenues
  • Exceptional communication, administration and business skills
  • Keen attention to detail
  • Strong new business skills and a tenacious approach
  • Strong team player
  • Consistently pushes to achieve goals and plans
  • Proactive and self-motivated
  • Bright and intelligent
  • Able to comfortably deal with concepts and complexity
  • Keen to learn and develop
  • Ability to build good relationships
  • Customer-focussed
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced, self-directed, entrepreneurial environment

Sound interesting? Send an email with your CV and a cover letter outlining your suitability for the role to: [email protected]

Candidates with previous experience in and job titles including: Sales Executive, Media Sales Executive, Digital Sales Executive, Account Manager, Business Development Executive, Business Development Manager, Media Sales, Publishing and/or Marketing Executive may be considered.

