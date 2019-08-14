Geographical: Media Sales Executive

Syon Geographical, an award-winning publisher of magazine and digital titles, is currently looking for a Media Sales Executive to join its small, but busy team in West London

We are looking for a Sales Executive to champion Geographical’s various publishing titles across both digital and in print media. You will be an important part of a passionate and hard-working company, responsible for the continued growth and success. Not only will you be working with the major geography-related industries in the UK market, but you will also have exposure to leading global agencies who work with key consumer brands. An understanding of the broad, diverse discipline of geography and the various content pillars Geographical reaches would be key.

About the role

In your role, you will be responsible for shaping and developing print and digital platforms, core relationships and sales products. You will develop new and existing business across key accounts in order to deliver revenue targets.

The position covers every aspect of the portfolio and provides an opportunity to sell across a variety of revenue streams (creative solutions, digital, display).

Working closely with the Sales and Marketing Director, you will be:

Responsible for the accelerated growth of the digital and print line

Working closely with editorial, insight, design and tech to develop and deliver innovative, market-leading solutions

Account managing existing clients and agencies

Pitching and developing new business

Understanding and monitoring the broad geography-related market

Striving to develop exciting and market-leading client solutions across the brand

Looking after clients for cross-media campaigns where appropriate, developing and pitching creative, bespoke solutions

About you

Excellent sales, negotiation and presentation skills

Proven track record in achieving and exceeding sales revenues

Exceptional communication, administration and business skills

Keen attention to detail

Strong new business skills and a tenacious approach

Strong team player

Consistently pushes to achieve goals and plans

Proactive and self-motivated

Bright and intelligent

Able to comfortably deal with concepts and complexity

Keen to learn and develop

Ability to build good relationships

Customer-focussed

Ability to work in a fast-paced, self-directed, entrepreneurial environment

Sound interesting? Send an email with your CV and a cover letter outlining your suitability for the role to: [email protected]



