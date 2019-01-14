Syon Geographical, an award-winning publisher of magazine and digital titles, is currently looking for an experienced Production/Sub-Editor to join its small, but busy team in West London

Contract: Full-time

Location: West London

You will be working across a series of titles, with an emphasis on Geographical, the company’s flagship monthly print publication for the Royal Geographical Society, while also handling production and subbing duties for the company’s other publications in the events and exhibitions sector. As such, a keen sense of time management and an ability to work well under challenging deadlines is essential.

You will need to be well versed in modern publishing methodology, including having a good working knowledge of digital publishing platforms and best practices, online content management tools and an understanding on how to take stories and maximise their presence across different social networks.

Key Responsibilities:

Key subbing and production duties across several print titles and associated web and digital platforms.

Fact and grammar checking of raw copy.

Image sourcing.

Ensuring all content produced is up to the high quality standards for each title and matches the house style.

Ensuring a tightly controlled production flow process.

Liaising with in-house and freelance contributors to improve content.

Liaising with design team to ensure first-rate page layouts.

Proofing of layouts prior to providing pages for editorial sign-off.

Creation of print-quality PDFs or equivalent for digital products.

Distribution of content across multiple platforms: print, digital apps, website, social networks and email newsletters.

Assisting Editors in creation of flatplans and production schedules.

Required Skills:

Extensive experience subbing copy both for grammatical errors and copy improvement.

High degree of fact checking skills and an excellent command of UK and US English.

Solid headline and standfirst writing experience.

Experience editing page proofs, with a meticulous degree of attention to detail and an eye for what makes good magazine design.

Experience with Adobe Creative Cloud suite of publishing tools.

Experience with Content Management Systems, HTML and CSS coding languages/techniques.

Familiarity with social networking tools.

Experience with email newsletter construction.

Knowledge of modern digital publishing methods and SEO best practices.

Experience working in a deadline-driven environment.

Exceptional multi-tasking and organisational skills, and a keen eye for identifying and utilising new digital tools to improve the production workflow.

To apply for the position, send a CV and covering letter explaining why you feel you are a good fit for the role, to: [email protected]