October 2019

GEOPHOTO SPECIAL: PHOTOGRAPHERS AGAINST WILDLIFE CRIME

As the ground-breaking photographic collection is reprinted with a special Chinese-language edition, Geographical’s resident photography expert, Keith Wilson, recounts how he and his contributors have been fighting wildlife crime armed only with a camera and a unique book.

OCEANS: RISE OF THE JELLIES

Many scientists believe that jellyfish numbers are increasing, pointing to their remarkable resilience to climate change and the increase in hugely damaging jellyfish blooms. But are jellies really taking over, and if so, what should be done to prevent the jellification of the ocean?

MINI-STATES: LILLIPUTIANS IN GULLIVER’S WORLD

In the third of his series on geopolitical oddities, Vitali Vitaliev looks at our planet’s smallest independent nations.

WILDLIFE: SEE NO EVIL

Morocco is home to a huge range of biodiversity, but in cities such as Marrakech, protected wildlife is traded openly and illegally for the tourism, pet and traditional medicine markets. Why are laws not being enforced?

SPOTLIGHT ON... BHUTAN

In the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan, traditional Buddhist culture has helped shape government policies on the environment and the search for human happiness. Should we all follow suit?

