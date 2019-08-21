September 2019

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE

DOSSIER: NOT SO CLEAR CUT

What hope for the Amazon and the rest of the world’s rainforests? Despite being more protected and monitored than ever, the drivers of deforestation better understood and many solutions being implemented, the threat to our planet’s greenest lungs appears greater than ever before.

CARTOGRAPHY: TALKING MAPS

Every map tells a tale, and a new exhibition at the Bodleian Library in Oxford celebrates the sheer variety of these stories. Co-curators, Jerry Brotton and Nick Millea, take us beyond the page...

CARTOGRAPHY: DIGITAL MAPPING

A revolution in digital mapmaking is underway and the implications for industry, the environment and humanity itself are huge.

CULTURES: TREADING ON HISTORY

This October, the iconic Uluru climb, one of Australia's top tourist attractions, will be permanently closed. Chris Fitch heads to the red centre to discover what this means for Aboriginal people and tourists alike.

PEOPLE: THE HEALING GARDEN

How traditional architectural and modern therapeutic techniques are combining in Northern Iraq to heal a land and its people traumatised by war.

