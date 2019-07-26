  2. Home/
August 2019

August 2019

 2018 05 16 icarda terbol ct 738 47942645188 o

CROP DIVERSITY: SEEDING THE FUTURE

We are facing a future in which staple foods, from bread to bananas, aubergines to apples could be wiped from the Earth. To rescue these vulnerable varieties, scientists at the Crop Wild Relatives Project are attempting to exploit the genetic diversity that lies hidden and neglected within the uncultivated versions of our most popular food crops

MKR 0587 

ENERGY: THE LITTLE ISLAND LEADING THE WORLD

Tilos in Greece has become the first energy self-sufficient island in the Mediterranean. Now its fusion of solar and wind power with an engaged local community is set to become an example for the rest of the world follow

 shutterstock 550745755

Wildlife - On the Right Track

After years of trials, talks, tweaks and dummy runs, EarthRanger has now come of age and is being rolled out across Africa. But can the brainchild of the co-founder of Microsoft make a serious difference in the fight against the illegal wildlife trade?

 Church of Tigran Honents

SPOTLIGHT ON... ANI

Ani is a Middle Age city of remarkable historical importance, one in urgent need of preservation and protection

Blizzard during the Antarctic Crossing photo Bryn Campbell

EXPLORE: POLE TO POLE

The Transglobe Expedition entered the history books by becoming the first (and still only) successful attempt to circumnavigate the globe via both poles. As the team members celebrate the journey’s 40th anniversary, crew member Anton Bowring relives the heroic, of less than straightforward attempts to bring it all together

