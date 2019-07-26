August 2019

CROP DIVERSITY: SEEDING THE FUTURE
We are facing a future in which staple foods, from bread to bananas, aubergines to apples could be wiped from the Earth. To rescue these vulnerable varieties, scientists at the Crop Wild Relatives Project are attempting to exploit the genetic diversity that lies hidden and neglected within the uncultivated versions of our most popular food crops
ENERGY: THE LITTLE ISLAND LEADING THE WORLD
Tilos in Greece has become the first energy self-sufficient island in the Mediterranean. Now its fusion of solar and wind power with an engaged local community is set to become an example for the rest of the world follow
Wildlife - On the Right Track
After years of trials, talks, tweaks and dummy runs, EarthRanger has now come of age and is being rolled out across Africa. But can the brainchild of the co-founder of Microsoft make a serious difference in the fight against the illegal wildlife trade?
SPOTLIGHT ON... ANI
Ani is a Middle Age city of remarkable historical importance, one in urgent need of preservation and protection
EXPLORE: POLE TO POLE
The Transglobe Expedition entered the history books by becoming the first (and still only) successful attempt to circumnavigate the globe via both poles. As the team members celebrate the journey’s 40th anniversary, crew member Anton Bowring relives the heroic, of less than straightforward attempts to bring it all together
