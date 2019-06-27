DOSSIER - OFF THE SCALE
In the 4th century BC, Aristotle proposed that earthquakes were caused by winds trapped in subterranean caves. Small tremors were triggered by air pushing on the cavern roofs, large ones by air breaking the surface. We now know a good deal more about how and why earthquakes happen. Yet the most important part of the jigsaw – when they will happen – continues to confound us as much as it did the ancient Greeks
CARTOGRAPHY - DA VINCI’S MAPS
While much attention is, rightly, accorded to his supreme works of artistry and design, far less gets mentioned about Leonardo da Vinci’s map-makign skills. In 1502, he entered the service of Cesare Borgia, marshal of Pope Alexander VI’s army, and was tasked with producing meticulously detailed cartographic surveys of the Florence-based military strongholds. These were followed, over the next few years, by maps both for local governments as well as to sate his own ever-growing curiosity
EXPLORE: SOUTHWEST CHINA
Despite being among the first Western explorers to uncover southwestern China in the 1920s, American botanist Joseph Rock is far from being a household name. Today, one explorer is attempting to revitalise his reputation
ALL AROUND THE WORLD
Five hundred years ago, the greatest sea voyage of exploration’s golden age began off the southern coast of Spain
SPOTLIGHT ON... ROTTERDAM
The world’s first water-borne dairy farm has been erected on the shores of Rotterdam. What does this say about the future of food, cities and, indeed, cows?
