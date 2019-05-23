  2. Home/
June 2019

June 2019

June 2019

 great rift valley

HOW THE EARTH MADE US

When we talk about human history, we focus on great leaders, mass migrations and decisive wars. In his new book, Origins: How the Earth Made Us, best-selling author Lewis Dartnell explores how different features of the planet that we live on – from plate tectonics to climate belts and atmospheric circulation – have defined the human story right from our very origins as a species, through the history of civilisations, and still underly our current affairs and politics even today

 app asgardia2

BREAKING AWAY

In the second of his features on the world’s geopolitical curiosities, Vitali Vitaliev looks at the generally unrecognised self-proclaimed entities, known as ‘micronations’

 app3

WHAT'S IN A NAME

Surrounded by historic maps, aged tomes and a thousand dictionaries, the four employees of the PCGN advise the British government on geographical names. From the Burma/Myanmar debate to the names of rocks far out in contested waters, they keep constantly up to date with the world’s ever-changing toponymic climate, just as they have for the last 100 years

 DRC CHEESE 4

WAR AND CHEESE IN THE CONGO

Despite being located in central Africa, where cheese usually means foil-wrapped processed wedges, Congo’s cheesemakers are a remarkable anomaly

 app2

SPOTLIGHT ON... PALMA

Palma’s historic family-run artisan shops, many having survived for generations, are having to find new ways to fight back against the steady increase of modern global brands

