SMOKE SIGNALS
Despite cigarette consumption dropping globally, their manufacture is still one of the world’s most profitable industries. For many farmers, tobacco cultivation is a vital source of income. One big problem – much of the labour is carried out by children
AFTER THE WAR
After 20 years of war, peace has finally arrived for the nations of Eritrea and Ethiopia. But will a thawing of tensions mean everyday Eritreans look to rebuild their homeland, or do the reopened borders offer a tempting vision of a new life elsewhere?
OUR PLANET
In a ground-breaking new documentary series from Netflix and natural history doyen David Attenborough, viewers are not only taken on a ‘spectacular journey of discovery’ but also one that highlights the very real problems facing the natural world. In this extract from the accompanying book by Alastair Fothergill and Keith Scholey, we look at how the changing climate is affecting the polar regions
COFFEE DIPLOMACY
An ambitious coffee-growing project in Mozambique is not only aiming to bridge political divides and provide business opportunities for war-torn communities, but also to restore the rainforest that once flourished on the slopes of Mount Gorongosa
KASARAGOD
Isobel Diamond explores Kasaragod, the northernmost district of India’s southern state of Kerala, where a sustainable mussel farming initiative is transforming the lives of local communities
