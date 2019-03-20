April 2019

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE

GENERATION CHANGE

21 youths have challenged the US government’s endorsement of fossil fuels with a landmark civil lawsuit. Around the world, young people are mobilising with direct and disruptive demands for action on climate change. Tomorrow’s voices have had enough and are no longer content to be seen and not heard

INTO THE GREAT BLUE

Comprising 22 dives in just over two weeks, the Blue Hole Belize expedition was an attempt to journey to the bottom of the world’s largest sinkhole – Lighthouse Reef – in order to produce a complete 3D sonar map of the waters, and to catalogue the geological makeup of the region

DESALTING THE EARTH

Desalination – the technology to obtain fresh drinking water from the sea and other sources – is now a successful method of quenching the thirst of many cities and countries. So could water crises become a thing of the past? Or should such prophesies be taken with a pinch of salt?

THE SNOW LEOPARD PROJECT

Conservation work often faces immense challenges, even more so when the work is being carried out in a land ravaged by war. In this edited extract from his new book, co-founder of Conservation X Labs, Alex Dehgan, describes the dfficulties faced in the early days of establishing protection measures in post-war Afghanistan’s unique and extraordinary natural environment

CANINE COMEBACK

Groundbreaking conservation measures have seen African wild dogs rebound in Zambia’s South Luangwa National Park

NEITHER HERE NOR THERE

In the first of a series on geopolitical curiosities and anomalies, of which he has been a devoted explorer for years, Vitali Vitaliev looks at enclaves – parts of one country which find themselves lost inside another’s borders

