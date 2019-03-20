  2. Home/
  3. Magazine/
  4. Magazine Issues/
  5. April 2019

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

April 2019

April 2019

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE 

 Levi Draheim32

GENERATION CHANGE

21 youths have challenged the US government’s endorsement of fossil fuels with a landmark civil lawsuit. Around the world, young people are mobilising with direct and disruptive demands for action on climate change. Tomorrow’s voices have had enough and are no longer content to be seen and not heard

Dive 1

INTO THE GREAT BLUE

Comprising 22 dives in just over two weeks, the Blue Hole Belize expedition was an attempt to journey to the bottom of the world’s largest sinkhole – Lighthouse Reef – in order to produce a complete 3D sonar map of the waters, and to catalogue the geological makeup of the region

shutterstock 346371437

DESALTING THE EARTH

Desalination – the technology to obtain fresh drinking water from the sea and other sources – is now a successful method of quenching the thirst of many cities and countries. So could water crises become a thing of the past? Or should such prophesies be taken with a pinch of salt?

shutterstock 523266787

THE SNOW LEOPARD PROJECT 

Conservation work often faces immense challenges, even more so when the work is being carried out in a land ravaged by war. In this edited extract from his new book, co-founder of Conservation X Labs, Alex Dehgan, describes the dfficulties faced in the early days of establishing protection measures in post-war Afghanistan’s unique and extraordinary natural environment

Wild Dog 1 copy

CANINE COMEBACK

Groundbreaking conservation measures have seen African wild dogs rebound in Zambia’s South Luangwa National Park

shutterstock 296312006

NEITHER HERE NOR THERE

In the first of a series on geopolitical curiosities and anomalies, of which he has been a devoted explorer for years, Vitali Vitaliev looks at enclaves – parts of one country which find themselves lost inside another’s borders

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our weekly newsletter and get a free collection of eBooks!

geo line break v3

Subscribe and Save!

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly newsletter today and get a FREE eBook collection!

LATEST ISSUES

LATEST STORIES

geo line break v3

University of Winchester

geo line break v3

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Derby

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More MAGAZINE ISSUES...