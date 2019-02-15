March 2019

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE

WHEN THE WELLS RUN DRY

As the world turns away from fossil fuels, one question often overlooked is what to do with the thousands of ageing oil and gas platforms left vacant across the planet. When first built, little thought was given as to what to do with these hulks at the end of their productive lives. Only now, it seems, are major oil companies waking up to the reality that something needs to be done





END OF THE RIDE?

The yellow taxicab is one of New York’s most timeless icons, but the industry is facing a crisis. Can the medallion men survive within a ride-hailing landscape that is changing so rapidly?





CROWDED HOUSE

As pressure on urban housing in the West grows, is our notion of the home changing, and what are the new options for a roof over our heads?





TALES FROM THE BORDER

Patagonia has long been a site of struggle between the state authorities of Argentina and Chile, and the people who have always inhabited these austral lands, many of whom fail to see why lines on a map should restrict more loosely defined cultural geographies





A RIVER IN CRISIS

In the saddle with Katie Arnold as she rides, drives and hitch-hikes across Kyrgyzstan, a country on the frontline of climate change where melting glaciers, drought and erratic rainfall threaten both lives and livelihoods





