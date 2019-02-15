  2. Home/
  3. Magazine/
  4. Magazine Issues/
  5. March 2019

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

March 2019

March 2019

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE 

shutterstock 186689360

WHEN THE WELLS RUN DRY

As the world turns away from fossil fuels, one question often overlooked is what to do with the thousands of ageing oil and gas platforms left vacant across the planet. When first built, little thought was given as to what to do with these hulks at the end of their productive lives. Only now, it seems, are major oil companies waking up to the reality that something needs to be done

Web

END OF THE RIDE?

The yellow taxicab is one of New York’s most timeless icons, but the industry is facing a crisis. Can the medallion men survive within a ride-hailing landscape that is changing so rapidly?

WebHome

CROWDED HOUSE

As pressure on urban housing in the West grows, is our notion of the home changing, and what are the new options for a roof over our heads?

WebPatagonia

 TALES FROM THE BORDER

Patagonia has long been a site of struggle between the state authorities of Argentina and Chile, and the people who have always inhabited these austral lands, many of whom fail to see why lines on a map should restrict more loosely defined cultural geographies

WenKyrg

A RIVER IN CRISIS

In the saddle with Katie Arnold as she rides, drives and hitch-hikes across Kyrgyzstan, a country on the frontline of climate change where melting glaciers, drought and erratic rainfall threaten both lives and livelihoods

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe to Geographical!

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly newsletter today and get a FREE eBook collection!

LATEST ISSUES

LATEST STORIES

geo line break v3

University of Winchester

geo line break v3

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Derby

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More MAGAZINE ISSUES...