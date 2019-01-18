  2. Home/
  3. Magazine/
  4. Magazine Issues/
  5. February 2019

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

February 2019

February 2019

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE 

MG 7039

WOMEN AT WORK

Female-led artisanal mining associations are fighting back against this predominately male industry in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but for all the progress there’s still a long way to go before the nation’s women will be treated as equals

shutterstock 321039365

BUILDING GREEN

Global warming is dictating urgent changes to the shape of our urban landscapes. In this edited extract from her new book, Data Cities, Davina Jackson explores the interplay between today’s pressing environmental concerns and modern architectural thinking 

shutterstock 1171621423

LAND OF MANY VOICES

Chris Fitch takes a road trip through the Grand Canyon state to meet the eclectic landscapes and people who inhabit this southern corner of the United States

LMU9066

 RISE OF THE ROBOTS

A worldwide shortage of skilled and semi-skilled horticultural workers is driving automation. But is the fully autonomous self-cultivating greenhouse a reality?

shutterstock 775111849

Navigating earth's biggest city

It’s an audacious plan – a unified urban area twice the size of Wales with a population equal to that of the UK, all under one economic block. Is China’s Greater Bay Area the megacity model of the future, or are the delta’s districts too disparate to come together?

Jan Dudeck packrafting with his wife Meylin Ubilla. photo credit Jan Dudeck

The 3,000 kilometre trespass

The 3,000-kilometre Greater Patagonian Trail has no signposts, printed maps or legal recognition. Satellite technology conceived the route. Matt Maynard follows in the footsteps of those who discovered it while technically, though respectfully trespassing

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe to Geographical!

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly newsletter today and get a FREE eBook collection!

LATEST ISSUES

LATEST STORIES

geo line break v3

University of Winchester

geo line break v3

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Derby

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More MAGAZINE ISSUES...