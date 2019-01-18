February 2019

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE

WOMEN AT WORK

Female-led artisanal mining associations are fighting back against this predominately male industry in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but for all the progress there’s still a long way to go before the nation’s women will be treated as equals





BUILDING GREEN

Global warming is dictating urgent changes to the shape of our urban landscapes. In this edited extract from her new book, Data Cities, Davina Jackson explores the interplay between today’s pressing environmental concerns and modern architectural thinking





LAND OF MANY VOICES

Chris Fitch takes a road trip through the Grand Canyon state to meet the eclectic landscapes and people who inhabit this southern corner of the United States





RISE OF THE ROBOTS

A worldwide shortage of skilled and semi-skilled horticultural workers is driving automation. But is the fully autonomous self-cultivating greenhouse a reality?





Navigating earth's biggest city

It’s an audacious plan – a unified urban area twice the size of Wales with a population equal to that of the UK, all under one economic block. Is China’s Greater Bay Area the megacity model of the future, or are the delta’s districts too disparate to come together?





The 3,000 kilometre trespass

The 3,000-kilometre Greater Patagonian Trail has no signposts, printed maps or legal recognition. Satellite technology conceived the route. Matt Maynard follows in the footsteps of those who discovered it while technically, though respectfully trespassing

