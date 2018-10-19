November 2018

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE

FATAL PROTECTION

East Africa’s Virunga Mountains are one of only two places in the world where mountain gorillas live. But increased tourism and conservation have come at a cost for the people of these forests

DOSIER: THE COST OF LIVING

Natural capital is a way to quantify the value of the world that nature provides for us – the air, soils, water, even recreational activity. Advocates say this is crucial if biodiversity is to have any clout in a world governed by raw economics. Others believe the concept merely turns the natural world into a commodity. Is natural capital our last chance to halt the carnage mankind inflicts on the environment or are its supporters naively dancing with the devil?

I'M A GEOGRAPHER: SIMON REEVE

Simon Reeve is an author and TV presenter whose latest BBC show is The Mediterranean with Simon Reeve. His new book is Step by Step: The Life in My Journeys

WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

Now in its 54th year, the Natural History Museum’s annual contest celebrates the very best wildlife photographs. This year’s entrants have travelled the globe to immortalise creatures great and small

SPOTLIGHT: TAMING TURBULENCE

Iceland’s unique geological past enables the country to power itself on almost 100 per cent renewable energy, creating economic opportunities for the island’s inhabitants. It’s also had a lasting impact upon Icelandic culture and lifestyles

LANDSCAPE PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

Each year, this prestigious photography competition celebrates those able to raise our stunning landscape to new heights. Here, a selection of this year’s winners tell the stories behind capturing their breathtaking shots

NORTHERN EXPOSURE

In the 1950s, two Inuit communities were relocated in northwest Greenland and the Canadian Arctic Archipelago. Though they have managed to carve a life from the icy plains they now call home, it is an existence still fraught with difficulties

