  2. Home/
  3. Magazine/
  4. Magazine Issues/
  5. November 2018

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

November 2018

November 2018

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE

8E7A1884

FATAL PROTECTION

East Africa’s Virunga Mountains are one of only two places in the world where mountain gorillas live. But increased tourism and conservation have come at a cost for the people of these forests

natcap

DOSIER: THE COST OF LIVING

Natural capital is a way to quantify the value of the world that nature provides for us – the air, soils, water, even recreational activity. Advocates say this is crucial if biodiversity is to have any clout in a world governed by raw economics. Others believe the concept merely turns the natural world into a commodity. Is natural capital our last chance to halt the carnage mankind inflicts on the environment or are its supporters naively dancing with the devil?

Simon Use

I'M A GEOGRAPHER: SIMON REEVE

Simon Reeve is an author and TV presenter whose latest BBC show is The Mediterranean with Simon Reeve. His new book is Step by Step: The Life in My Journeys

874c62cff67e35f6c2ebb195c4d06aee XL 1

WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

Now in its 54th year, the Natural History Museum’s annual contest celebrates the very best wildlife photographs. This year’s entrants have travelled the globe to immortalise creatures great and small

born blaa lonid

SPOTLIGHT: TAMING TURBULENCE

Iceland’s unique geological past enables the country to power itself on almost 100 per cent renewable energy, creating economic opportunities for the island’s inhabitants. It’s also had a lasting impact upon Icelandic culture and lifestyles

Adult Class Classic View Winner. John Finney Blizzard in the Snow Derbyshire

LANDSCAPE PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

Each year, this prestigious photography competition celebrates those able to raise our stunning landscape to new heights. Here, a selection of this year’s winners tell the stories behind capturing their breathtaking shots

shutterstock 738617776

NORTHERN EXPOSURE

In the 1950s, two Inuit communities were relocated in northwest Greenland and the Canadian Arctic Archipelago. Though they have managed to carve a life from the icy plains they now call home, it is an existence still fraught with difficulties

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe to Geographical!

Geographical Week

Sign up for our weekly newsletter today and get a FREE eBook collection!

LATEST ISSUES

LATEST STORIES

University of Winchester

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Derby

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Human Game – Tackling football’s ‘slave trade’
    Few would argue with football’s position as the world’s number one sport. But as Mark Rowe discovers, this global popularity is masking a sinister...
    Essential oil?
    Palm oil is omnipresent in global consumption. But in many circles it is considered the scourge of the natural world, for the deforestation and habita...
    When the wind blows
    With 1,200 wind turbines due to be built in the UK this year, Mark Rowe explores the continuing controversy surrounding wind power and discusses the e...
    The green dragon awakens
    China has achieved remarkable economic success following the principle of developing first and cleaning up later. But now the country with the world's...
    Mexico City: boom town
    Twenty years ago, Mexico City was considered the ultimate urban disaster. But, recent political and economic reforms have transformed it into a hub of...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More MAGAZINE ISSUES...