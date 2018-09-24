October 2018

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE

beneath the canopy

How a team of scientists is using artificial intelligence to change the way information is gathered from the world’s largest rainforest

HIMALAYAN GOLD

In the highest Himalayan pastures, caterpillars infected with a rare fungus protrude from the ground. Prized for their curative powers and fetching a price higher than gold, yarsagumba has changed the lives of those who gather them

ELECTRIC COOL

Formula E electric car racing is now a serious player on the international motorsport calendar. From the heat of the Santiago street race, Matt Maynard investigates whether the championship is a sustainable showcase for combatting air pollution and climate change, or just a less noisy distraction from more serious issues

SPOTLIGHT ON... THE BIRDS OF OMAN

The general impression of Oman is one of never-ending desert and sparse wildlife. A camel train resting at an occasional oasis, sand snakes leaving their unique curved marks on the dunes. What might be less expected is how, in the summer months, the country’s 2,000-mile coastline becomes a lush, green siren call for hundreds of species of migrating birds

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE