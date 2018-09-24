  2. Home/
  3. Magazine/
  4. Magazine Issues/
  5. October 2018

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

October 2018

October 2018
 

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE

WEBCover

beneath the canopy

How a team of scientists is using artificial intelligence to change the way information is gathered from the world’s largest rainforest

 

Webcover

HIMALAYAN GOLD

In the highest Himalayan pastures, caterpillars infected with a rare fungus protrude from the ground. Prized for their curative powers and fetching a price higher than gold, yarsagumba has changed the lives of those who gather them 

 

WEbcover

ELECTRIC COOL

Formula E electric car racing is now a serious player on the international motorsport calendar. From the heat of the Santiago street race, Matt Maynard investigates whether the championship is a sustainable showcase for combatting air pollution and climate change, or just a less noisy distraction from more serious issues

 

WEBCOVER

SPOTLIGHT ON... THE BIRDS OF OMAN

The general impression of Oman is one of never-ending desert and sparse wildlife. A camel train resting at an occasional oasis, sand snakes leaving their unique curved marks on the dunes. What might be less expected is how, in the summer months, the country’s 2,000-mile coastline becomes a lush, green siren call for hundreds of species of migrating birds

 

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST ISSUES

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe to Geographical!

University of Winchester

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Human Game – Tackling football’s ‘slave trade’
    Few would argue with football’s position as the world’s number one sport. But as Mark Rowe discovers, this global popularity is masking a sinister...
    Essential oil?
    Palm oil is omnipresent in global consumption. But in many circles it is considered the scourge of the natural world, for the deforestation and habita...
    When the wind blows
    With 1,200 wind turbines due to be built in the UK this year, Mark Rowe explores the continuing controversy surrounding wind power and discusses the e...
    Mexico City: boom town
    Twenty years ago, Mexico City was considered the ultimate urban disaster. But, recent political and economic reforms have transformed it into a hub of...
    The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More MAGAZINE ISSUES...