September 2018

DOSSIER: ANTIBIOTICS

Antimicrobial resistance threatens to become the world’s largest health hazard as antibiotics become ineffective through overuse, potentially reversing years of development progress. Can this crisis be averted?

REALITY CHECK

Virtual reality is helping humans experience the natural world like never before. But can it convince us to protect it?

BIOSPHERE 2

It was one of the most ambitious experiments in biospheric science ever conducted. Now, 25 years later, one team member looks at the project’s legacy

THE PERFECT CITY AND THE POLLUTED LAKE

Northern China’s largest wetland sits squarely in the path of Xi Jinping’s dream city project – Xiong’an

SURVIVAL AT THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH

A kilometre underground, exits cut off by flood water, no obvious signs of escape The dramatic tale of an ambitious caving expedition that nearly became a disaster

CRAFTING A FUTURE

The small southern African nation of Eswatini has a rich history of handicrafts, and is populated by modern artisans. Can this cultural heritage help the country formerly known as Swaziland overcome contemporary challenges?

