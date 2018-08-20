  2. Home/
  3. Magazine/
  4. Magazine Issues/
  5. September 2018

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

September 2018

September 2018
 

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE

antibiotics

DOSSIER: ANTIBIOTICS

Antimicrobial resistance threatens to become the world’s largest health hazard as antibiotics become ineffective through overuse, potentially reversing years of development progress. Can this crisis be averted?

 

vr

REALITY CHECK

Virtual reality is helping humans experience the natural world like never before. But can it convince us to protect it?

 

biosphere2

BIOSPHERE 2

It was one of the most ambitious experiments in biospheric science ever conducted. Now, 25 years later, one team member looks at the project’s legacy

 

china

THE PERFECT CITY AND THE POLLUTED LAKE

Northern China’s largest wetland sits squarely in the path of Xi Jinping’s dream city project – Xiong’an

 

caves

SURVIVAL AT THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH

A kilometre underground, exits cut off by flood water, no obvious signs of escape The dramatic tale of an ambitious caving expedition that nearly became a disaster

 

eswatini

CRAFTING A FUTURE

The small southern African nation of Eswatini has a rich history of handicrafts, and is populated by modern artisans. Can this cultural heritage help the country formerly known as Swaziland overcome contemporary challenges?

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST ISSUES

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe to Geographical!

University of Winchester

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Human Game – Tackling football’s ‘slave trade’
    Few would argue with football’s position as the world’s number one sport. But as Mark Rowe discovers, this global popularity is masking a sinister...
    Essential oil?
    Palm oil is omnipresent in global consumption. But in many circles it is considered the scourge of the natural world, for the deforestation and habita...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More MAGAZINE ISSUES...