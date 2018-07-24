  2. Home/
August 2018

August 2018
 

silkroad

TIGHTENING THE BELT

China's Belt and Road Initiative represents one of the largest infrastructure projects in human history. But while there are suggestions that it will act as a stimulus to global trade, concerns are also growing about its potential wider impact and about China's true motives

sulphur

FIRE AND BRIMSTONE

In a remote corner of Indonesia, the sulphur miners of the Ijen crater carry out one of the world's toughest jobs

elephants

LIVING WITH ELEPHANTS

An NGO in a remote corner of Botswana is working to solve elephant/human conflicts

switzerland

AN ALPINE RETREAT

An aquarium on the outskirts of Lausanne, Switzerland, is challenging our understanding of climate change

jordan

AIR JORDAN

Earlier this year, a group of intrepid paramotor pilots were invited to explore Jordan's ancient ruins from the air

