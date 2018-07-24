August 2018

TIGHTENING THE BELT
China's Belt and Road Initiative represents one of the largest infrastructure projects in human history. But while there are suggestions that it will act as a stimulus to global trade, concerns are also growing about its potential wider impact and about China's true motives
FIRE AND BRIMSTONE
In a remote corner of Indonesia, the sulphur miners of the Ijen crater carry out one of the world's toughest jobs
LIVING WITH ELEPHANTS
An NGO in a remote corner of Botswana is working to solve elephant/human conflicts
AN ALPINE RETREAT
An aquarium on the outskirts of Lausanne, Switzerland, is challenging our understanding of climate change
AIR JORDAN
Earlier this year, a group of intrepid paramotor pilots were invited to explore Jordan's ancient ruins from the air