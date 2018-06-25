CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE

THE DATA TRAIL

Rapid development in analysis technologies means the field of biometric data gathering can extend far beyod fingerprints and iris scanners. But what exactly is happening with all this information and when does necessary ID data cross the line into personal intrusion?

THE COFFEE ATLAS

Often cited as being the birthplace of Arabica coffee, Ethiopia ranks among one of the favourite producing countries for coffee-lovers. But a plan by Kew Gardens to map the region's producers found there was a lot more to uncover than first thought

FOR PEATS SAKE

How the UK's most significant carbon stores were brought to their knees and the ambitious plan to save them all

THINKING BIG

A remarkable project in Tasmania is using big data and cutting-edge technology to solve real-world problems

THE WATER DIARIES

Fearghal O'Nuallain, adventurous geography teacher, recounts his drive across Jordan exploring water in one of the most water scarce countries on Earth

PHOTOGRAPHERS AGAINST WILDLIFE CRIME

An international group of award-winning photographers, led by Britta Jaschinski and Keith Wilson, are joining forces to shine a spotlight on illegal wildlife trade around the world

