Our directory of things of interest

June 2018

June 2018
 

hyenas

THE HYENA MEN OF HARAR

Once seen as harbingers of fortune, today the wild hyenas of Ethiopia are used to bring a different form of income to the country’s populace. Katie Stacey and Luke Massey take to the streets of Harar to meet the men making a living with beasts

 

born free

CONSERVATION IN AN UNREPORTED WAR ZONE

When the fight to save endangered wildlife encounters the brutal chaos of a region spiralling into civil war

 

cataphiles

THE FRENCH UNDERGROUND

Below the streets of Paris lies a subterranean world of culture known only to a select few

 

divided

THE AGE OF WALLS

Best-selling author Tim Marshall looks at the world of gated communities and explores why, rather than creating a sense of community, such restricted-entry locales are instead fostering notions of isolation

