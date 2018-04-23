  2. Home/
Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

May 2018

May 2018
 

dossier

HYPER-AGEING

As nations face up to challenges associated with increasingly ageing populations, do we need to start thinking of new systems for protecting the elderly?

 

climate security

THE CLIMATE NEXUS

Senior military, intelligence and scientific officials in the US have issued a stark warning that climate change is a threat to America’s national security and cannot be ignored. Matt Maynard talks to the experts behind the report

 

falklands

LOVE ISLAND

Twice declared extinct, the Falkland Island’s elephant seals are today so populous, they have become the perfect study group for researchers

 

spotlight

SPOTLIGHT ON... LUOYANG

Flower power in China’s sacred capital

 

mozambique

EXPLORE: ISLANDS IN THE SKY

The biological wonders of Mozambique’s mountains have only recently been unveiled after years of neglect, but secrets are still waiting to be found

