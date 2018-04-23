HYPER-AGEING
As nations face up to challenges associated with increasingly ageing populations, do we need to start thinking of new systems for protecting the elderly?
THE CLIMATE NEXUS
Senior military, intelligence and scientific officials in the US have issued a stark warning that climate change is a threat to America’s national security and cannot be ignored. Matt Maynard talks to the experts behind the report
LOVE ISLAND
Twice declared extinct, the Falkland Island’s elephant seals are today so populous, they have become the perfect study group for researchers
SPOTLIGHT ON... LUOYANG
Flower power in China’s sacred capital
EXPLORE: ISLANDS IN THE SKY
The biological wonders of Mozambique’s mountains have only recently been unveiled after years of neglect, but secrets are still waiting to be found