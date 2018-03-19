  2. Home/
Our directory of things of interest

April 2018

April 2018
 

PASSING THE TORCH

Next month sees the end of Dr Rita Gardner’s 22 years in charge of the RGS-IBG. We reflect on her impressive legacy

 

COMMON GROUND

With the Commonwealth preparing to take centre stage, exactly how relevant is the organisation in the 21st century?

 

ARE DIAMONDS FOREVER?

Does ethical awareness and dwindling youth interest in diamonds mean that Antwerp’s core industry is losing its value?

 

THE WASTE COLLECTORS

Boasting the world’s 15th highest GDP, Mexico nonetheless lacks a comprehensive waste management system. Collection of the country’s millions of tonnes of waste lies in the blackened hands of 20,000 unrecognised ‘volunteer’ workers

 

SPOTLIGHT ON... QUITO

Ecuador’s capital is pioneering new methods to help its historic home owners 

