March 2018

March 2018
 

biopiracy

THE EXPLOITATION GAME

Why biopiracy is still a live and troubling issue 25 years after the phrase was first coined

 

nekton

INTO THE BLUE

With the majority of the ocean still remaining undiscovered, a team of marine scientists is about to set forth on one of the most ambitious deep-sea research and education projects ever attempted

 

glacier

TO KILL A GLACIER

Air pollution particles are exacerbating glacier melt. Matt Maynard attempts to obtain the highest sample ever collected for analysis in the Chilean Andes

 

brazil

THE GOLD STANDARD

How a 17th century gold rush had a calamitous effect on the Brazilian region of Minas Gerais

 

ontario

SPOTLIGHT ON... LAKE SUPERIOR

Retracing the route of the fur voyageurs on the waters of Ontario, Laura Cole embarks on a canoe trip along the world's largest lake

  • National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    The true cost of meat
    As one of the world’s biggest methane emitters, the meat industry has a lot more to concern itself with than merely dietary issues ...

