March 2018

THE EXPLOITATION GAME

Why biopiracy is still a live and troubling issue 25 years after the phrase was first coined

INTO THE BLUE

With the majority of the ocean still remaining undiscovered, a team of marine scientists is about to set forth on one of the most ambitious deep-sea research and education projects ever attempted

TO KILL A GLACIER

Air pollution particles are exacerbating glacier melt. Matt Maynard attempts to obtain the highest sample ever collected for analysis in the Chilean Andes

THE GOLD STANDARD

How a 17th century gold rush had a calamitous effect on the Brazilian region of Minas Gerais

SPOTLIGHT ON... LAKE SUPERIOR

Retracing the route of the fur voyageurs on the waters of Ontario, Laura Cole embarks on a canoe trip along the world's largest lake

