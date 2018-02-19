March 2018

THE EXPLOITATION GAME
Why biopiracy is still a live and troubling issue 25 years after the phrase was first coined
INTO THE BLUE
With the majority of the ocean still remaining undiscovered, a team of marine scientists is about to set forth on one of the most ambitious deep-sea research and education projects ever attempted
TO KILL A GLACIER
Air pollution particles are exacerbating glacier melt. Matt Maynard attempts to obtain the highest sample ever collected for analysis in the Chilean Andes
THE GOLD STANDARD
How a 17th century gold rush had a calamitous effect on the Brazilian region of Minas Gerais
SPOTLIGHT ON... LAKE SUPERIOR
Retracing the route of the fur voyageurs on the waters of Ontario, Laura Cole embarks on a canoe trip along the world's largest lake