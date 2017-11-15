  2. Home/
  3. Magazine/
  4. Magazine Issues/
  5. December 2017

December 2017

December 2017
 

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE

darien 

The heart of Darién

Matt Maynard explores the post-conflict landscape and meets the Panamanians driving change in the infamous province that is home to the Darién Gap

 

sami

FISHING FOR THE TRUTH

For the nomadic Sami people of Swedish Lapland, new initiatives are aiming to restore traditional ties with the land

 

earle

SYLVIA EARLE

For Sylvia Earle there is one over-riding threat to humanity – the dramatic and rapid despoilment of our oceans

 

madagascar

PLAYING THE LONG GAME

To protect the future of Madagascar’s biodiversity, one archaeologist insists we have to look to the past

 

nw passage

SPOTLIGHT ON... THE NORTHWEST PASSAGE

History and geography are still at odds in the Canadian Arctic

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST ISSUES

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth UniversityUniversity of GreenwichThe University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    When the wind blows
    With 1,200 wind turbines due to be built in the UK this year, Mark Rowe explores the continuing controversy surrounding wind power and discusses the e...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More MAGAZINE ISSUES...