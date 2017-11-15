December 2017

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE

The heart of Darién

Matt Maynard explores the post-conflict landscape and meets the Panamanians driving change in the infamous province that is home to the Darién Gap

FISHING FOR THE TRUTH

For the nomadic Sami people of Swedish Lapland, new initiatives are aiming to restore traditional ties with the land

SYLVIA EARLE

For Sylvia Earle there is one over-riding threat to humanity – the dramatic and rapid despoilment of our oceans

PLAYING THE LONG GAME

To protect the future of Madagascar’s biodiversity, one archaeologist insists we have to look to the past

SPOTLIGHT ON... THE NORTHWEST PASSAGE

History and geography are still at odds in the Canadian Arctic

