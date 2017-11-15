December 2017

The heart of Darién
Matt Maynard explores the post-conflict landscape and meets the Panamanians driving change in the infamous province that is home to the Darién Gap
FISHING FOR THE TRUTH
For the nomadic Sami people of Swedish Lapland, new initiatives are aiming to restore traditional ties with the land
SYLVIA EARLE
For Sylvia Earle there is one over-riding threat to humanity – the dramatic and rapid despoilment of our oceans
PLAYING THE LONG GAME
To protect the future of Madagascar’s biodiversity, one archaeologist insists we have to look to the past
SPOTLIGHT ON... THE NORTHWEST PASSAGE
History and geography are still at odds in the Canadian Arctic