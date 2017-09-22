October 2017

  2. Home/
Lewis Pugh

Interview: LEWIS PUGH

Maritime lawyer Lewis Pugh swam in sub-zero Antarctic waters to help establish a Marine Preotected Area in the region. As Matt Maynard discovers, he’s now on a mission to establish six more

 

Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Wildlife PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

Since 1965, the Natural History Museum, London has celebrated the best in animal-based photography. 2017’s finalists show off the natural world in unprecedented detail

 

Untamed Places

MAPPING: UNTAMED WORLD

Humanity has transformed much of the world’s natural environment and only a handful of ‘untamed’ places still exist. In his new book, Chris Fitch looks at three areas still holding out against the tentacles of development

 

koala

WILDLIFE: THE INCONVENIENT KOALA

Australia’s sleepy koala is under threat in New South Wales and Queensland as a result of rampant and unchecked land clearing and indifferent politicians. Melody Kemp reports

 

Idu Mishmi

EXPLORE: LAST OF THE IGU

In the northeast Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, Antonia Bolingbroke-Kent finds herself asked to a sacrificial tribal festival in a remote village on the Indo-Tibetan border

 

polar bear

SPOTLIGHT ON... SVALBARD

Daniel Allen looks at how Svalbard’s fragile ecosystem is facing challenging times and how environmentally-friendly tourism could be the answer to saving this pristine Arctic region from ruin 

