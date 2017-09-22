October 2017

Interview: LEWIS PUGH
Maritime lawyer Lewis Pugh swam in sub-zero Antarctic waters to help establish a Marine Preotected Area in the region. As Matt Maynard discovers, he’s now on a mission to establish six more
Wildlife PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR
Since 1965, the Natural History Museum, London has celebrated the best in animal-based photography. 2017’s finalists show off the natural world in unprecedented detail
MAPPING: UNTAMED WORLD
Humanity has transformed much of the world’s natural environment and only a handful of ‘untamed’ places still exist. In his new book, Chris Fitch looks at three areas still holding out against the tentacles of development
WILDLIFE: THE INCONVENIENT KOALA
Australia’s sleepy koala is under threat in New South Wales and Queensland as a result of rampant and unchecked land clearing and indifferent politicians. Melody Kemp reports
EXPLORE: LAST OF THE IGU
In the northeast Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, Antonia Bolingbroke-Kent finds herself asked to a sacrificial tribal festival in a remote village on the Indo-Tibetan border
SPOTLIGHT ON... SVALBARD
Daniel Allen looks at how Svalbard’s fragile ecosystem is facing challenging times and how environmentally-friendly tourism could be the answer to saving this pristine Arctic region from ruin