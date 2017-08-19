September 2017

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE

Interview: Bruce Parry

We’re used to Bruce Parry going to extreme lengths while joining tribes around the world. But as Paul Presley discovers, he’s taking a more universal understanding for his big-screen debut

Wildlife: The Ebola Storm

Ebola’s impact on the people of West Africa generated most of the headlines during the 2014 outbreak, but humans weren’t the only ones affected. Stuart Butler reports on how the region’s ape colonies are struggling to recover

Dossier: America’s Green Dream

Mark Rowe reports on how America’s green energy industries are in the ascendancy, and ready to defy their president at every turn

Cultures: Migrants of the Caribbean

Vitali Vitaliev investigates the long-lost Jewish community of Nevis that played an important role in shaping both the United States and the modern world

Nature: Back to the Wild

Sam Mittmerham reports on how, despite resistance, rewilding efforts are taking place on the Continent, and how the movement has fared to date on our own shores

Explore: The Matriarch Adventure

When Catherine Edsell led ten women on an expedition to track down an all-female elephant herd in Namibia, little could she realise the similarities the groups would share

