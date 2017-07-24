  2. Home/
  3. Magazine/
  4. Magazine Issues/
  5. August 2017

August 2017

August 2017
 

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE

klein

Interview: Naomi Klein

When Donald Trump became US President, Naomi Klein saw the logical culmination of everything she had studied becoming personified in a single individual. Chris Fitch talks to the best-selling author

 

kenya

Conflict: Laikipia in the Balance

A fraught mix of politics, drought, ancient livelihoods and modern-day pressures is putting Kenya’s Laikipia County at the forefront of increasingly violent acts of land encroachment. Harriet Constable reports

 

moon mining

Resources: Moon Shot

Tech companies are racing to land private spacecraft on the Moon. Laura Cole asks if mining it is even legal and what could it mean for those left behind on Earth?

 

gaza

People: Feeding Gaza

Since 2007, the people of the Gaza Strip have been living under a tightly-controlled blockade. But as Marcello diCintio discovers, Gazans resent living in a permanent state of frustrated resilience

 

el hierro

Places: The Winds of Change

For the 10,000 people that live on El Hierro, an aggressive policy of pursuing self-sustainable energy might just be the key to unlocking a new breed of eco-tourists. Sarah Gilbert reports

 

explore 

Explore: Cycling the Panj Valley

Charles Stevens explores the landscape, history and peoples of the Panj Valley, straddling the Tajik-Afghan border as part of a four-month long expedition from Beijing to Tehran 

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST ISSUES

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth UniversityUniversity of GreenwichThe University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    REDD+ or Dead?
    The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) scheme, under which developing nations would be paid not to cut dow...
    When the wind blows
    With 1,200 wind turbines due to be built in the UK this year, Mark Rowe explores the continuing controversy surrounding wind power and discusses the e...
    The true cost of meat
    As one of the world’s biggest methane emitters, the meat industry has a lot more to concern itself with than merely dietary issues ...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More MAGAZINE ISSUES...