June 2017

June 2017
 

gibraltar

GEOPOLITICS: BORDERLINE BLUES

As the 50th anniversary of Gibraltar's historic 1967 sovereignty referendum approaches, what is the emerging Gibraltarian identity in the wake of Brexit? Chris Fitch reports

 

greek lifeguards

PEOPLE: THE KINDNESS OF STRANGERS

Despite political wrangling, refugees continue to arrive in Greece following perilous sea crossings. Jane Labous reports from the complicated heart of the migrant crisis

 

skadar

CONSERVATION: THE UNCERTAIN FUTURE OF LAKE SKADAR

A Key Biodiversity Area but also a prime target for developers. Rudolf Abraham investigates the fight  to keep a Montenegrin beauty spot pristine

 

everglades

ECOLOGY: GO WITH THE FLOW

Ongoing restoration projects are breathing new life into Florida's Everglades. Daniel Allen reports

 

sturgeon

SUSTAINABILITY: SAVING THE STURGEON

Melton Mowbray. Champagne. Cheddar. We know these names because they legally define the food produced there. Hazel Southam meets the fish farmers in Bordeaux trying to land similar recognition for sustainable caviar

 

explore

EXPLORE: A VOYAGE TO REMEMBER

In 2015, Rod Rhys Jones, Chairman of the British Antarctic Memorial Trust, saw the realisation of a long-held plan to unveil a memorial to those that lost their lives in the pursuit of scientific knowledge

