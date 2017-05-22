GEOPOLITICS: BORDERLINE BLUES
As the 50th anniversary of Gibraltar's historic 1967 sovereignty referendum approaches, what is the emerging Gibraltarian identity in the wake of Brexit? Chris Fitch reports
PEOPLE: THE KINDNESS OF STRANGERS
Despite political wrangling, refugees continue to arrive in Greece following perilous sea crossings. Jane Labous reports from the complicated heart of the migrant crisis
CONSERVATION: THE UNCERTAIN FUTURE OF LAKE SKADAR
A Key Biodiversity Area but also a prime target for developers. Rudolf Abraham investigates the fight to keep a Montenegrin beauty spot pristine
ECOLOGY: GO WITH THE FLOW
Ongoing restoration projects are breathing new life into Florida's Everglades. Daniel Allen reports
SUSTAINABILITY: SAVING THE STURGEON
Melton Mowbray. Champagne. Cheddar. We know these names because they legally define the food produced there. Hazel Southam meets the fish farmers in Bordeaux trying to land similar recognition for sustainable caviar
EXPLORE: A VOYAGE TO REMEMBER
In 2015, Rod Rhys Jones, Chairman of the British Antarctic Memorial Trust, saw the realisation of a long-held plan to unveil a memorial to those that lost their lives in the pursuit of scientific knowledge